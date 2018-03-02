Marvel Sending Doctor Strange to Space in New Series

The Sorcerer Supreme is taking his adventures out into the galaxy with a surprising new series from Marvel Comics.

As a part of its new relaunch initiative, Marvel announced today that a new Doctor Strange comic will hit shelves this summer, and it will see the titular character going off into space. The series is coming from writer Mark Waid and artist Jesus Saiz.

Here’s how Marvel describes the comic:

“The Eye of Agamotto is closed! Doctor Stephen Strange has lost his connection to the Earth’s arcane power, and he can’t wait to recover while nightmares press against the seams of our reality. Tony Stark offers a 21st century solution: when astral travel fails, try astronautica travel. Enter Doctor Strange: Space-Explorer Supreme!

“Different spells, allies, and enemies – new and old – await Strange beyond the stars, along with corners and secrets of the Marvel Universe, seen here for the first time! Space is endless, but time is short. After years of threats, Stephen’s bill for magic-use is coming due – who will come to collect?!”

Mark Waid teased the new comic series by saying that he’s been hoping to write an extended run of the character for some time, and that he has some big ideas in mind.

“I’ve been a Strange fan forever, but I’ve never been lucky enough to write an extended run featuring the good doctor,” Waid admitted. “Along with editor Nick Lowe, we’ve come up with some new and very unexpected places to take Stephen Strange in the Marvel Universe – starting with the stars. When Strange’s magic suddenly exhausts itself, he’ll have to travel off-earth to recharge his batteries. Let’s hope he survives the trip.”

Artist Jesus Saiz also shared Waid’s excitement for working on Strange’s new adventures.

“Working on this book is an absolute delight,” he said. “I’ve always enjoyed depicting bizarre characters in fantastic settings much more than portraying the real world, and in that sense this comic really delivers! I don’t like to use photographic references, as you need to do when you are drawing a particular car, weapon, or specific New York street. I prefer to draw with inspiration directly from my head, and Doctor Strange is the perfect book for that!”

This series is the latest in a slew of new books Marvel has announced for this summer, which includes Venom by Donny Cates, Avengers by Jason Aaron, Captain America by Ta-Nehisi Coates, and most recently The Life of Captain Marvel by Margaret Stohl.

Written by Mark Waid and illustrated by Jesus Saiz, Doctor Strange #1 will be available for sale on June 6.