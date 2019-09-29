Marvel Star Elizabeth Olsen Shares the Best Welcome Back for Spider-Man

This has been a huge week for Marvel fans, who finally got their wish after a month of thinking Sony and Disney would never be able to reach a deal over Spider-Man. The two companies have made up, which means Tom Holland‘s Spider-Man isn’t done with the Marvel Cinematic Universe just yet. The news included the announcement of a third Spider-Man film, which is set to be released in 2021. The arrangement also includes one more Spider-Man appearance in a future Marvel Studios film. Many people have taken to social media to celebrate the news, including some of Holland’s fellow MCU stars. One of the many people honoring Spider-Man today is Elizabeth Olsen, who plays Scarlet Witch/Wanda Maximoff in the franchise. The actor posted a superzoom video of a spider to her Instagram Stories with some familiar music in the background. You can view the story on her account here, or check out a fan’s tweet below:

So, Lizzie shared this on her latest Instagram story update. Safe to say she’s also thrilled Spidey will remain in the MCU. #ElizabethOlsen #TomHolland #SpiderMan pic.twitter.com/81FzVION11 — Captain America’s Best Friend (@guywithfoureyes) September 28, 2019

It’s no surprise that Olsen is sharing some love for Spider-Man, as she previously expressed her sadness over the Sony/Disney split while attending D23 Expo

“That’s so sad,” she told Variety. “It really is sad.” Olsen added Tom Holland “is the greatest Spider-Man to me.”

“He actually has that youthful energy and the ability, physically and emotionally, and he’s just been incredible,” she added. “And it’s been really lucky that we’ve been able to work with him, and I think it’s a big loss, and it’s really too bad.”

In addition to gracing the Internet with treasures, Olsen also recently wrapped filming on the second season of her Facebook Watch series, Sorry For Your Loss, which premieres next week. Olsen will also be a major player in Marvel’s Phase Four, not only starring in her own Disney+ series, WandaVision, alongside Paul Bettany, but also co-starring in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. In fact, it’s been teased that the two will be connected, and even reveal why Scarlet Witch is called Scarlet Witch.

