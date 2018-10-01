Marvel Finally Explains What The Soul Stone Can Do

Marvel Studios is finally opening up on just what the Soul Stone can do in this new Avengers: Infinity War featurette.

The video goes through every Stone, highlighting each one’s capabilities. The Space Stone can travel across any dimension, while the Time Stone can alter the future and alter the past. The Reality Stone allows the user to bend reality to their will, while the Soul Stone can control life and death. The Power Stone can destroy anything in the wearer’s path and finally the Mind Stone can create and alter consciousness.

Marvel has never been so forthcoming about the powers of the Soul Stone, but if it can truly control life and death as whole entities, then in theory it might be possible for it to restore the lives of those it took after Thanos‘ finger snap, especially if those souls affected are then trapped inside the Soul Stone, which in the comics has its own Soul World. That would also explain why we saw a young Gamora in the Soul Stone towards the end of the movie.

You can check out the full featurette in the video above, and there will be even more special features on the upcoming Blu-ray, which you can find details on here.

Avengers: Infinity War and Ant-Man and The Wasp are in theaters now. Other Marvel projects coming soon are Captain Marvel on March 8, 2019, the fourth Avengers movie on May 3, 2019, the sequel to Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5, 2019, and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 in 2020.

Avengers: Infinity War lands on Digital platforms July 31 and lands on DVD and Blu-ray on August 14.