Marvel Fan Imagines a Massive MCU Movie in 40 Years ala The Rise of Skywalker

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker may not have been as well received by fans and critics as Marvel Studios‘ Avengers: Endgame, but the two films were highly successful movies from The Walt Disney Company that grossed over a billion dollars at the global box office. Both movies were also a culminating event, the end marker for the entire MCU Infinity Saga that started in 2008 and the conclusion the Skywalker Saga that began in 1977. That in mind, the time from Iron Man to Avengers: Endgame has had only a few more years in-between them than the original Star War trilogy, so what will the Marvel Cinematic Universe look like when it has been around as long as Star Wars?

One Marvel fan took it upon themselves to ponder this, producing a parody of the opening crawl from Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker and re-tooling it to be about characters that are already staples of the MCU and those seemingly poised to appear in it eventually. You can read the entire thing for yourself below!

First we should acknowledge the title, Avengers IX: Annihilation, taking its name from the 2006 crossover event that crossed the paths of many galactic villains from Marvel Comics. In place of Emperor Palpatine from Star Wars, this new version posits the unlikely return of Thanos with Sam Wilson/Falcon in place of Leia Organa and Captain Marvel functioning as Rey. The biggest assumed addition to the MCU is none other than Galactus, who appears in this MCU “crawl” and fills the role of Kylo Ren from The Rise of Skywalker.

It’s worth noting that while Galactus has yet to make his MCU debut, Marvel Studios has regained the rights to the villain and the Fantastic Four where he hails from as a result of acquiring 20th Century Fox.

“I’m extremely excited about those characters and about bringing Marvel’s First Family up to the platform and the level that they deserve,” Feige said at San Diego Comic-Con 2019 about the planned film.

The future of the MCU is bright as the “Phase 4” slate of projects from the studio has been fully revealed and includes Black Widow, The Falcon and The Winter Soldier, The Eternals, WandaVision, Loki, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, Spider-Man 3, What If…?, Hawkeye, Thor: Love and Thunder, Black Panther 2, Ms. Marvel, Moon Knight, and She-Hulk. All of these projects are scheduled to be released within the next two years, which makes it difficult to imagine what the MCU will look like when it reaches Year 40+ like Star Wars.