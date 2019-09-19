Marvel Fan Brings Disney Princesses and X-Men Together in Awesome Mash-up Series

Some franchises and characters just beg to be mashed up and combined, and you can certainly say that about pretty much anything that falls under Disney lately. The studio that owns Star Wars, Marvel, and all of their own original Disney worlds and characters is a goldmine for awesome combinations, and artist Marcus Williams (also known as Marcus the Visual) has created some amazing looking mashups of the Disney Princesses and Marvel’s X-Men. To say we love the results is an understatement, and while they are all amazing, we do have a few favorites.

The first favorite will probably not surprise anyone, as it features the team-up of Cyclops, Banshee, and Merida, and gives the Brave star a blue and yellow costume overhaul. The costume is simply perfection, with bold colors and some red thrown in to play off of Merida’s trademark red hair. She’s also got her trusty bow and arrow by her side, and we just can’t get enough of Williams redesign.

Williams even came up with some cool backstory for the team-up, which you can find below. You can also find more of Williams’ work on Instagram and on his official website here.

“The next team up in my Fan fiction, “X-Men Princesses” is Merida, Cyclops, and Banshee.

Filled with overflowing curiosity and wonder over this amazing futuristic landscape, Merida could hardly contain her excitement as she was led on a tour of the X-mansion. With her trusty bow in hand, she attempts to ask her tour guide where the practicing range might be located, but soon realizes that her thick Scottish accent fell upon confused ears. Thankfully, Sean Cassidy (a.k.a. Banshee, who is Irish) happened to overhear Merida struggling to communicate, and swooped in to lend a familiar ear.

After a warm introduction, the two arrived at the Danger Room, where Sean promised a practice session like nothing she’s ever seen before. Just as Merida was readying her arrows, Scott Summers quietly entered the room asking if it was alright if he joined in her practice session. With a quick nod from Merida and confirmation from Sean, the walls of the room quickly melted away revealing the hills and grasslands of old Scotland, complete with rolling forest and the distant sounds of ocean waves crashing against rocky shores. Merida’s eyes beamed with wonder as she couldn’t believe what she was seeing. Cyclops softly smiled to himself before quietly saying, “Your hair reminds me of someone I use to know”. Merida could only pause in wonder as Cyclops motioned to the sky to warn of the oncoming threat. The red-hot glow of his visor began to radiate before releasing a pulsing blast of energy at an enormous dragon rocketing downwards towards the two. Before the blast could hit it’s target, Merida rolled under the shade of a nearby tree and let fly a flurry of arrows in the same direction. Both Sean and Scott smiled looking on in admiration. The thunder of battle shook the halls of the mansion as the fight roared on. More to come. Peace ya’ll.”

There’s plenty more to love in this series, so hit the next slide to find more team-ups between the Disney Princesses and the X-Men, and let us know which one is your favorite in the comments!

Tiana, Gambit, and Rogue

This team brings together some fan favorites, and Tiana definitely looks like an X-Man now. We’d definitely love to see this team in action, and here’s hoping we do someday.

“The next trio team for my Fan Fiction “X-Men Princesses” is the Southern crew featuring Tiana, Gambit, and Rogue. Let’s just say with so many lovely ladies pouring into the X-mansion at once, Remy LeBeau couldn’t help but to graciously introduce himself. Obviously, as soon as he opened his mouth, Tiana instantly recognized a cajun when she heard one. The two burst into their respective Louisianan slang (naturally confusing everyone else in the vicinity), asking questions about each others origins and family history.

Just as plans for a full on fish fry and gumbo were being made, Rogue found her way through the fray to see a very rare sight of her love Remy not flirting (for once), but genuinely happy to see someone that reminded him of home. After being introduced, the three swiftly jelled as a unit, all having a familiar southern “chill” about their approach to life. Tiana definitely made her cooking skills known to the team with that fish fry and gumbo. More to come. Peace ya’ll.”

Ariel, Jubilee, and Vanellope

Aside from Cyclops and Merida this is probably my favorite piece, just because I’m a sucker for Jubilee and Vanellope, and Ariel’s new costume looks slick as well. Seriously though, can we get Vanellope in the X-Men full time? I’d read that.

“Another trio for my next team up for my Fan fiction, “X-Men Princesses” featuring Jubilee, Ariel and Vanellope. Being among the youngest of the group, it wasn’t long before the heavy talk shot over the heads of these three. Accustomed to the feeling, Jubilee quickly spotted Vanellope and Ariel and pulled them aside. The only thing that grownups value are results around these parts, so it was up to them to prove their worth as their own covert team.

Vanellope was all for this (naturally) and was a whirlwind of ideas and strategies, while Ariel was full of readiness and pride to find like minded ladies. More to come, peace ya’ll.”

Belle, Shuri, and Beast

This next team features some intellectually minded characters in Shuri, Beast, and Belle, and we’d love to see this team in the comics. Plus, Belle’s costume brings in her classic yellow and gold colors and gives them an X-Men spin, and we love it.

“Next up for my “X-Men Princesses” lineup is a trio team up composed of like-minded intellectuals. Beast is a veritable wealth of knowledge and brilliance rolled into one furry muscle-filled package, so it’s no mistake that both princesses, Shuri, and Bell hit it off very quickly upon meeting the resident blue-haired genius.

With a shared insatiable appetite for literature, Bell and Hank found that they were swift kindred spirits, often glued to multiple books within the extensive school’s library. Shuri’s first request upon arrival to the X-mansion was to visit the science quarters on campus, and was pleasantly impressed to witness the advanced alien Shi’ar technology being managed by Hank alone. The three became inseparable and often expected to know of the whereabouts of each other if seen wandering solo around campus. More to come, peace ya’ll.”

Iceman and Elsa

Another one of my favorites is this team-up between the two frozen powerhouses in Iceman and Queen Elsa, and this team-up just makes too much sense. Not only that but Elsa’s costume is sporting a pretty cool design as well, especially with that Gold X that is worked into her coat.

“Next up for my “X-Men Princesses” team ups are the King and Queen of cold, Iceman and Elsa. This duo found little issue with bonding after their initial introduction. Within minutes after a few impressive displays of their powers, the two were engrossed in exchanging the finer details of their craft with one another. Being cold can be lonely in a world of warm inhabitants. Elsa was able to share new ice formation techniques with Bobby that he’d never tried, and before long Bobby was teaching Elsa how to hurl herself around on ice slides. Neither of the two had smiled so much in a long time. More to come, peace ya’ll.”

Psylocke and Mulan

Next up is one of the deadliest team-ups, which has Psylocke side by side with Mulan. These two could wreck an entire group of warriors on their own, and we’re also digging the blue, red, and yellow X-suit redesign Mulan has received.

“Next up for my “X-Men Princesses” lineup is the hero that saved China, Mulan and the mysterious ninja, Psylocke. While both are trained warriors, Mulan was forced to be humbled by Psylocke’s extensive history as a functioning X-Man.

Tempers from both sides flared as Mulan has a track record of not being the best student when it comes to following directions. Eventually, after weeks of training, the two come to a mutual agreement to put their differences aside to become a functioning unit. Mulan was better for it, and Psylocke found a new little sister.

More to come, peace ya’ll.”

Repunzel and Wolverine

This is easily one of the most interesting team-ups and has the potential to also be one of the most lethal. Wolverine’s razor-sharp claws and berzerker attitude combined with Rapunzel’s daring nature, those two frying pans, and her trademark hair is certainly not a group to be discounted, and we’d love to see this actually happen.

“Next up is the Attacker team: The berserker king himself, Wolverine and master of the dual adamantium skillets, Rapunzel.

Both equipped with a “healing factor” of sorts, and a swift flash of metal to the face of their enemies. Rapunzel being no stranger to dealing with strong personalities, she eventually rubs off on Logan after showing her resilience during a battle with some ninjas. More to come, peace ya’ll.

*Colors by the amazing Alonso Espinoza.”

Storm and Pocahontas

Last but certainly not least is the team-up of Storm and Pocahontas, and again, the power of this duo would take any group of opponents to task. Plus, we’re absolutely loving the costume redesign for Pocahontas, and we can’t wait to see more of Williams’ combinations in the future.

“I remember watching Frozen with my kids when it came out in theaters and saying to myself, ‘so…Elsa is pretty much an ice wielding mutant’. Seeing as how Disney now owns the rights to the X-Men, it’s only natural that some of the more “magically” adept Disney princesses would pull a crossover with the famed team of mutants…eventually.

Well you know I can’t wait for them to do that officially so… yeah… I’m dropping my team ups of X-Men & Disney Princesses with a poster collection entitled “X-Men Princesses”. 1st up is none other than the Omega level weather goddess herself, Storm, and the incomparable painter of colorful winds, Pocahontas. More on the way. Peace ya’ll.”