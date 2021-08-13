Marvel Fans and More Celebrate The Falcon and the Winter Soldier Star Sebastian Stan’s Birthday
Happy Birthday, Sebastian Stan! The actor known for playing Bucky Barnes/The Winter Soldier in the Marvel Cinematic Universe turned 39 on August 13th. Many folks have taken to social media to honor Stan, who can currently be heard voicing Bucky in the first episode of What If..., which premiered on Disney+ this week. Currently, there's no official word on whether or not Stan will return to the MCU in a live-action capacity, but we'll likely be seeing him again now that Captain America 4 was announced after the finale of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. Before viewing some of the birthday posts in Stan's honor, check out the story he recently shared with Variety about finding out on April Fool's Day that he got the role of Bucky.
"It was April 1, April Fool’s Day. I was on set working on something and then this unknown number called me, and I don’t usually pick up unknown numbers. I kept shooting, and then, an hour or two later, I finally looked at my voicemail, clicked on it, and it was [Marvel boss] Kevin [Feige]. He was like, ‘Hey, we’re trying to reach you. Just want to let you know that we’d love to do this with you. We’d love for you to play James ‘Bucky’ Barnes. Give me a call back.’ He was very casual about it all," Stan shared.
You can view some of the Sebastian Stan birthday tweets below...
Love From Jessica Chastain
Happy Birthday Sebastian Stan! You are a man of many talents, including whatever these dance moves are. Thanks for being my friend❣️ pic.twitter.com/mUZF3cdmBM— Jessica Chastain (@jes_chastain) August 13, 2021
Marvel Pride
Looking good birthday boy!— Marvel UK & Ireland (@MarvelUK) August 13, 2021
Don’t forget to wish Sebastian Stan – AKA Bucky Barnes the happiest birthday. pic.twitter.com/AdFJ2iKBfE
Con Shout-Out
Happy birthday to our friend, Sebastian Stan! 🎂🎈 pic.twitter.com/XcaCMSdMul— ACE Comic Con (@ACEcomiccon) August 13, 2021
Bucky Forever
Happy Birthday to Sebastian Stan, who brings his best to all versions of Bucky Barnes! #falconandwintersoldier #HappyBirthdaySebastianStan pic.twitter.com/KqYgOi148I— The Falcon and the Winter Soldier News (@falconsoldierTV) August 13, 2021
The Range
Happy birthday to Sebastian Stan! pic.twitter.com/mmh1vUDvE6— Film Updates (@FilmUpdates) August 13, 2021
Hilarious
happy birthday to tom hiddleston's number 1 fan, sebastian stan pic.twitter.com/R5Bzqwgfo1— moni ४ (@hiddlesnape) August 13, 2021
"Heart of Gold"
Happy Birthday to Sebastian Stan, a man with a heart of gold ✨#HappyBirthdaySebastianStan pic.twitter.com/uyCjNd5kqh— hourly sebastian (@hourlyseb) August 12, 2021
Seriously, Though
Sebastian Stan running out of his car to hug and meet his fans is the cutest thing ever pic.twitter.com/HmCeRowPDF— hourly sebastian (@hourlyseb) August 10, 2021
What a Gem
In honor of Sebastian Stan’s birthday, here’s him giving his co-star who played his son a giant teddy bear 🥺 pic.twitter.com/3kp0OZlgM7— Dominic ⚜️ (@hoeforstucky) August 12, 2021
Finally, a Video Treat
Happy Birthday Sebastian Stan 🎂
... Didn't notice that #WhatIf fly scene yet 🦟😂pic.twitter.com/VXddxL6NTW— Fandom (@getFANDOM) August 13, 2021