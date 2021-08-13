Marvel Fans and More Celebrate The Falcon and the Winter Soldier Star Sebastian Stan’s Birthday

Happy Birthday, Sebastian Stan! The actor known for playing Bucky Barnes/The Winter Soldier in the Marvel Cinematic Universe turned 39 on August 13th. Many folks have taken to social media to honor Stan, who can currently be heard voicing Bucky in the first episode of What If..., which premiered on Disney+ this week. Currently, there's no official word on whether or not Stan will return to the MCU in a live-action capacity, but we'll likely be seeing him again now that Captain America 4 was announced after the finale of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. Before viewing some of the birthday posts in Stan's honor, check out the story he recently shared with Variety about finding out on April Fool's Day that he got the role of Bucky.

"It was April 1, April Fool’s Day. I was on set working on something and then this unknown number called me, and I don’t usually pick up unknown numbers. I kept shooting, and then, an hour or two later, I finally looked at my voicemail, clicked on it, and it was [Marvel boss] Kevin [Feige]. He was like, ‘Hey, we’re trying to reach you. Just want to let you know that we’d love to do this with you. We’d love for you to play James ‘Bucky’ Barnes. Give me a call back.’ He was very casual about it all," Stan shared.

You can view some of the Sebastian Stan birthday tweets below...