Marvel's What If..? Star Sebastian Stan Shares Hilarious Video of Recording Session

✖

A new trailer for Marvel's What If... was released yesterday, and fans are eager to see how the alternate realities of the Marvel Cinematic Universe will unfold. The animated series puts a twist on many of the characters and stories from the MCU ranging from Peggy Carter taking the super-soldier serum to T'Challa becoming Star-Lord. While some actors like Robert Downey Jr. (Iron Man) and Chris Evans (Captain America) will not be lending their voice to the project, plenty of Marvel stars will be heard on the series. One such returning star is Sebastian Stan, who will be voicing Bucky Barnes in the show. Earlier today, he took to Instagram to share a hilarious video of his recording session.

"@whatif…? Premiering August 11. @marvelstudios," Stan wrote. You can check out the actor being a lovable goofball in the post below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sebastian Stan (@imsebastianstan)

Currently, there are no official plans for Stan to return to the MCU in a live-action capacity, but we'll likely be seeing him again, especially after Captain America 4 was announced after the finale of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. Stan has been a part of the MCU for quite some time, first playing Bucky in 2011's Captain America: The First Avenger. According to Stan's recent interview with Variety, he was first offered the role on April Fool's Day.

"It was April 1, April Fool’s Day. I was on set working on something and then this unknown number called me, and I don’t usually pick up unknown numbers. I kept shooting, and then, an hour or two later, I finally looked at my voicemail, clicked on it, and it was [Marvel boss] Kevin [Feige]. He was like, ‘Hey, we’re trying to reach you. Just want to let you know that we’d love to do this with you. We’d love for you to play James ‘Bucky’ Barnes. Give me a call back.’ He was very casual about it all," Stan shared.

Marvel's What If... premieres on August 11th. The rest of Marvel's 2021 line-up includes the finale of Loki, which will drop on Disney+ on Wednesday, July 14th. Black Widow is now playing in theaters and available to watch on Disney+ Premier Access, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings in theatres on September 3rd, Eternals in theatres on November 5th, Hawkeye and Ms. Marvel to Disney+ later in the year, and Marvel's Spider-Man: No Way Home in theatres on December 17th.

If you haven't signed up for Disney+ yet, you can try it out here. Note: If you purchase one of the awesome, independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.