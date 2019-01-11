‘Black Panther’ Fans Furious At Golden Globes Snub

Black Panther was nominated for three awards at this year’s Golden Globe awards. The show just wrapped up, awarding the top spot — Best Motion Picture Drama — to the Rami Malek-led Bohemian Rhapsody, leaving the Ryan Coogler-helmed film winless.

Needless to say, Marvel and Black Panther fans alike are furious at the film being snubbed in all three categories it was nominated in including Best Motion Picture — Drama, Best Original Score (Ludwig Goransson) and Best Original Song for “All The Stars” by Kendrick Lamar, Anthony Tiffith, Mark Spears, Solana Rowe, and Al Shuckburgh.

Marvel Studios has been pushing the Chadwick Boseman-led film heavily in awards season, essentially offering the flick to Academy voters for consideration in virtually every category. Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige previously expressed thanks to the entire crew that helped catapult Black Panther to the top of the box office charts.

“I think there are a lot of amazing artists that helped to make that movie, and it would be wonderful if they could be recognized,” Feige told Vox. “Almost everyone involved in that movie, bringing that movie together, is great, and it would be wonderful to see if they’re recognized. We’ll see. This genre, typically not.”

“And I think it would be a wonderful thing for Panther and for our production designer Hannah [Beachler], and our costume designer Ruth [Carter], and for Ryan [Coogler] who co-wrote the script with Joe Robert Cole, and of course directed the movie. And Michael B. Jordan, and Chadwick [Boseman] and Lupita [Nyong’o] and Letitia [Wright],” Feige added.

Official nominations for the 91st Academy Awards are released later this month. As you wait to see whether or not Black Panther will have a choice for an Oscar or two, keep scrolling to read some fan reactions to the Black Panther Golden Globe snubs…

That Doesn’t Make Sense!

But srsly how did Bohemian Rhapsody win? ? The category had ASIB and Black Panther. Makes NO sense. #GoldenGlobes — Can you hear me? (@TalentSustains) January 7, 2019

But It Made Bank!

@goldenglobes Black Panther made The most $$$$$ last year and Won nothing?! Why is that? I will never watch your Racist show! — Rita (@rita_lagunas123) January 7, 2019

No Way!

Loved the Golden Globes. Not happy with the final 3 awards. A Star is Born is shut out of the final 3. And bohemian rhapsody is better than Black Panther, BlackkKlansman, Beale Street AND A Star is Born?!?! No way, nope. — Berni McDonald (@BMcDoo) January 7, 2019

Well, There’s Always The Oscars!

Since Bohemian Rhapsody can win #GoldenGlobes Best Picture then Black Panther win the same category at Oscars should be possible — ???? (@chrisardinho) January 7, 2019

What’s Up With That?

@goldenglobes well that was disappointing to watch that tonight. Lady Gaga doesn’t win best actress. #GoldenGlobes2019 #SheGotTheShaft. No Black Panther? #WhatsUpWithThat? — Pam (@pmsmall) January 7, 2019

Snubbed, No Doubt About It

Black Panther got robbed you mean . The most popular movie of the year and easily made more money than all the other nominees combined . Sad when biased people snub an obvious blockbuster like Black Panther . — william (@willpray46) January 7, 2019

Damn Joke

Bohemian Rhapsody Won Over A Star Is Born And Black Panther? Over 2 Best Movies? Are You Serious? This Is A Damn Joke #GoldenGlobes — MrsChrisBreezy (@DakotaCrimley) January 7, 2019

Whatever, It’s Still The Best

Golden globe or not, Black Panther is still an 11/10 movie — RJ (@hundredyroldman) January 7, 2019

Wakanda Forever!

Alert all of Wakanda!!!!!!!!! Black Panther was snubbed and those colonizers just walked off! #GoldenGlobes — Somebody’s Role Model (@TooDeepNot2Deep) January 7, 2019

Say What?