'Black Panther' Fans Furious At Golden Globes Snub

Black Panther was nominated for three awards at this year’s Golden Globe awards. The show just […]

By

Black Panther was nominated for three awards at this year’s Golden Globe awards. The show just wrapped up, awarding the top spot — Best Motion Picture Drama — to the Rami Malek-led Bohemian Rhapsody, leaving the Ryan Coogler-helmed film winless.

Needless to say, Marvel and Black Panther fans alike are furious at the film being snubbed in all three categories it was nominated in including Best Motion Picture — Drama, Best Original Score (Ludwig Goransson) and Best Original Song for “All The Stars” by Kendrick Lamar, Anthony Tiffith, Mark Spears, Solana Rowe, and Al Shuckburgh.

Marvel Studios has been pushing the Chadwick Boseman-led film heavily in awards season, essentially offering the flick to Academy voters for consideration in virtually every category. Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige previously expressed thanks to the entire crew that helped catapult Black Panther to the top of the box office charts.

“I think there are a lot of amazing artists that helped to make that movie, and it would be wonderful if they could be recognized,” Feige told Vox. “Almost everyone involved in that movie, bringing that movie together, is great, and it would be wonderful to see if they’re recognized. We’ll see. This genre, typically not.”

“And I think it would be a wonderful thing for Panther and for our production designer Hannah [Beachler], and our costume designer Ruth [Carter], and for Ryan [Coogler] who co-wrote the script with Joe Robert Cole, and of course directed the movie. And Michael B. Jordan, and Chadwick [Boseman] and Lupita [Nyong’o] and Letitia [Wright],” Feige added.

Official nominations for the 91st Academy Awards are released later this month. As you wait to see whether or not Black Panther will have a choice for an Oscar or two, keep scrolling to read some fan reactions to the Black Panther Golden Globe snubs…

