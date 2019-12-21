Marvel

Marvel Fans Call Out Stan Lee Special For Not Crediting Jack Kirby, Steve Ditko

Earlier tonight ABC aired Celebrating Stan Lee, a special commemorating the life and legacy of the Marvel Comics legend who tragically passed away just over a year ago. In the special, Lee’s contributions to popular culture were marked and spotlighted, with some fans taking issue with how the special perhaps gave too much credit to Lee and not his artistic collaborators like Jack Kirby & Steve Ditko.

Kirby was a key part of the creation of the Marvel Universe and was responsible, either wholly or in part, for the creations of hundreds of comic book characters including The Avengers, Captain America, Black Panther, The Eternals, Fantastic Four, Ant-Man, The Incredible Hulk, Iron Man, The Inhumans, Thor, and the X-Men. The famed artist also created a number of high profile characters for Marvel’s distinguished competition, DC Comics.

Ditko was in a similar position albeit with not as many high-profile characters to his name as Kirby. What he lacked in quantity he made up for it in quality, co-creating the iconic Spider-Man with Lee and later Doctor Strange. The artist was also partially responsible for many supporting characters for both heroes including The Ancient One, Dormammu, J. Jonah Jameson, The Green Goblin, Doctor Octopus, Chameleon, Kraven the Hunter, The Lizard, plus Aunt May, Gwen Stacy, and Mary Jane Watson.

Though the special made a note of their involvement in some aspects of many of the character’s creation, some fans took to Twitter to voice their displeasure with how the special framed much of the character’s creation as primarily Lee’s. Read on to see how people reacted!

