Keanu Reeves Fans Campaign for Actor to Play Ghost Rider

Within the past week, there’s been substantial chatter about Keanu Reeves about joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Getting some ammunition from a rumor-mongering fan blog, many fans of the ever-expanding MCU are now wishfully campaigning for the John Wick star to play Johnny Blaze…you know, the most popular Ghost Rider. Then, things all came to a head when fan-favorite Instagram fan artist @ultraraw26 mocked up an image of Reeves as the Spirit of Vengeance. Fans have subsequently begun campaigning hard for the casting on social media.

Just last summer, Marvel boss Kevin Feige confirmed with us he and his team at talked to the actor and his team for nearly every movie they produce. “We talk to him for almost every film we make,” Feige laughed. “We talk to Keanu Reeves about. I don’t know when, if, or ever he’ll join the MCU, but we very much want to figure out the right way to do it.”

Perfect Casting

Keanu Reeves is rumored to play Ghost Rider and I’m REALLY hoping this falls through. That’s a perfect casting — Gaelic-Fella ☘️✨ (@Kieran_C_Bates) March 31, 2020

