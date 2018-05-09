Marvel Fan’s Wife Responses When Asked To Name Characters In ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Goes Viral

You’ve probably never seen an Avengers lineup quite like this, and prepare for your day to be made.

Gabrielle Regan-Waters asked her wife to identify the characters of Avengers: Infinity War, which there are many. That might not seem too out of the ordinary, but it should be known that her wife has only seen two Marvel films thus far, those being Captain America: The First Avenger and Thor: The Dark World. As you can imagine then, hilarity ensued when she assigned names to cast pictures.

“Asked my wife, who’s only seen two films in the MCU (Captain America 1 and Thor 2), to name #InfinityWar characters. It went about as well as we expected.”

Asked my wife, who’s only seen two films in the MCU (Captain America 1 and Thor 2), to name #InfinityWar characters. It went about as well as we expected. pic.twitter.com/ICK8n8geFC — Gabrielle Regan-Waters (@gabregan) May 7, 2018

There are many highlights here, like labeling Black Widow “Rogue” and then questioning her earlier pick when she got to Scarlet Witch, saying “Rogue Maybe the other one is Jean.” We also can’t help but smile at Troot, and while she doesn’t know Ant-Man she certainly knows Paul Rudd. Labeling Doctor Strange “Magician” and Black Panther “Chad Something” are also highlights.

The best ones come in the next slide though. Maria Hill gets the “Robin” label (off of How I Met Your Mother), while Wong gets the label of “Just a regular guy who gets caught in the crossfire”.

Even better though is Okoye, who gets the “War Maiden” label, and evidently has an extended family of Shuri (War Maiden’s Daughter), M’Baku (War Maiden’s Son), and Ayo (War Maiden’s Wife). A commenter labeled it as the “most iconic family.”

It didn’t take long for some amazing comments to hit, starting with an “I AM TROOT” mockup. She also labled Loki as the “Dark Magician”, and when someone asked how she saw Thor: The Dark World and didn’t know who Loki was, Brenda said, “All I remember from that movie is that the Mom died, and I was very sad about that.”

Maybe even better though is her reaction to Rocket Racoon, which says “Is this a character? It’s a raccoon?”.

Seriously, this is the best thing you’ll see all day, we have Brenda and Gabrielle to thank. You can see the full image above.

