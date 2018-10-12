Guardians of the Galaxy: Full New Team Lineup Revealed

There’s a new iteration of the Guardians of the Galaxy coming in 2019, and Marvel has finally unveiled the entire roster for the team.

After announcing that Donny Cates and Geoff Shaw would be reuniting for the new Guardians comic, Marvel has been slowly revealing which characters would be involved. The first announcement confirmed that the Cosmic Ghost Rider, a Cates and Shaw original creation, was involved. After that, characters like Beta Ray Bill, Nova, and Moondragon were all added to the roster.

On Friday, Marvel finally shared the entire Guardians lineup, and it’s an interesting mix of characters to say the least. Check out the official cover of Guardians of Galaxy below to see the full roster:

So going from the top, the team includes Groot, Moondragon, Nova, Silver Surfer, Cosmic Ghost Rider, Adam Warlock, Beta Ray Bill, Darkhawk, Phyla-Vell, Guardian, and Star-Lord. However, as the cover notes, only six of these characters will end up in the team long-term, and the only one we know for certain is Cosmic Ghost Rider.

One of the interesting side stories for this comic could involve Cosmic Ghost Rider and Silver Surfer, considering the two faced off in a battle to the death in the solo Thanos series.

Back in September, after Guardians of the Galaxy was announced, Cates shared the first details regarding his exciting new project.

“Geoff and I have some INSANE plans for our first Guardians arc,” the writer said. “This arc is called ‘Endgame,’ and as seen in Thanos Legacy, it begins with the reading of Thanos’s last will and testament. An artifact that Thanos’s brother Eros dug out of his late brother’s heart, which very well may spell doom for the entire universe. What horrid secrets are contained inside the will of the titan?!! Find out this January!! And oh yeah… our new lineup. Well, that’s a surprise as well. Use the hashtag #WhoAreTheGuardians online and maybe we’ll give out some teases as we get closer! See you all in space!”

Guardians of the Galaxy #1, written by Donny Cates and illustrated by Geoff Shaw, is set to hit shelves in January.