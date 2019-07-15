Photographers Recreate Iconic Marvel Moments With Hasbro’s 80th Anniversary Figures

Hasbro is celebrating Marvel’s 80th Anniversary with a whole new line of Marvel Legends, and they feature some of the most iconic characters in the Marvel Universe. The word classic isn’t by accident either, as these figures celebrate the history of these characters with designs based on their classic looks, and features a roster that includes The Hulk, Cyclops, Iron Man, Captain America, Dazzler, Storm, and more. Now some of your favorite photographers have given their own spin on the figures, and the results are stunning, to say the least.

The photos utilize figures from several upcoming 2-Packs and Retro lines, and you can check out the official descriptions for them below.

MARVEL LEGENDS SERIES 6-INCH RETRO COLLECTION Figure Assortment

(HASBRO/Ages 4 years & up/Approx. Retail Price: $19.99/Available: Fall 2019)

A tribute to over 80 years of MARVEL comic book history, this wave of 6 X-MEN character action figures

comes in bright, colorful retro packaging inspired by the original Toy Biz line from the early 1990s. The 6-

inch scale figures are highly articulated with premium design inspired by the Uncanny X-MEN comics,

part of the MARVEL COMIC UNIVERSE. Recreate classic scenes from the pages of iconic X-MEN comics

and imagine brand new adventures with these awesome throwback figures. Collectors and kids alike can

expand their MARVEL collection with these 6 inch-scale figures from the MARVEL LEGENDS SERIES

RETRO COLLECTION. Characters in this assortment include WOLVERINE, SILVER SAMURAI, CYCLOPS, and

DAZZLER. Each figure sold separately. Available at most major retailers.

MARVEL LEGENDS VEHICLES 6-INCH CAPTAIN AMERICA WWII Figure and Vehicle

(HASBRO/Approx. Retail Price: $39.99/Available: Fall 2019)

Available at most major retailers.

MARVEL 80th ANNIVERSARY LEGENDS SERIES 6-INCH COLOSSUS and JUGGERNAUT Figure 2-Pack

(HASBRO/Approx. Retail Price: $59.99/Available: Fall 2019)

Available at most major retailers.

MARVEL 80th ANNIVERSARY LEGENDS SERIES 6-INCH IRON MAN Figure

(HASBRO/Approx. Retail Price: $24.99/Available: Fall 2019)

Available at most major retailers.

MARVEL 80th ANNIVERSARY LEGENDS SERIES 6-INCH CAPTAIN AMERICA Figure

(HASBRO/Approx. Retail Price: $24.99/Available exclusively at Walmart: Fall 2019)

MARVEL 80th ANNIVERSARY LEGENDS SERIES 6-INCH THOR Figure

(HASBRO/Approx. Retail Price: $24.99/Available: Fall 2019)

Available at most major retailers.

MARVEL 80th ANNIVERSARY LEGENDS SERIES 6-INCH WOLVERINE and HULK Figure 2-Pack

(HASBRO/Approx. Retail Price: $59.99/Available exclusively at Fan Channels: Fall 2019)

Hit the next slide to check out the amazing photos featuring some of Hasbro‘s upcoming figures!

An Epic Clash

Photographer: FathersFigures

Figures Used: Marvel Legends 80th Anniversary Hulk & Wolverine 2-Pack

This photo recreates the brawl fans originally saw in The Incredible Hulk #181, though in this particular photo Hulk’s definitely got the upper hand, driving Wolverine’s head into the rocks underneath his giant green feet.

An Epic Clash Part 2

Photographer: FathersFigures

Figures Used: Marvel Legends 80th Anniversary Hulk & Wolverine 2-Pack

This photo evens the odds a bit, with Wolverine off the ground and lunging at the Hulk, which also happens to recreate that classic cover quite nicely.

The God of Thunder

Photographer: Noserain

Figures Used: Marvel Legends 80th Anniversary Thor Figure

For this photo photographer, Noserain puts Thor’s control of lightning in the spotlight and creates a stunning photo that shows off just how powerful Thor and the hammer Mjolnir are all by themselves. This is so good in fact that at first, I thought I was looking at a comic cover and not a photo of an action figure.

The Iron Avenger

Photographer: Plastic Action

Figures Used: Marvel Legends 80th Anniversary Iron Man Figure

Iron Man has a bevy of toys at his disposal, including those handy repulsor blasts, and this photo from PlasticAction has the Iron Avenger utilizing them to the fullest. The photo also features some stylish graffiti in the background, providing an interesting contrast to the classic Iron Man suit that’s in the spotlight.

Soaring High

Photographer: PlasticAction

Figures Used: Marvel Legends 80th Anniversary Iron Man Figure

This figure goes from something a bit different, with Iron Man soaring high above the mountains and the tiny cities below. His arc reactor and gauntlet are glowing as well, and this is a pose that seems to homage the MCU version of the character. Important to note that you would need a base or some other support to recreate this pose, but that doesn’t make it any less cool.

The First Avenger

Photographer: Sgtbananas

Figures Used: Marvel Legends 80th Anniversary Captain America Figure

This photo shows Captain America doing what he does best, and that’s charging into danger with that iconic shield leading the way. This is easily one of my favorite photos in the set, with all the dust creating a photo that looks straight out of a movie, and now all I want to do is recreate this scene with my Cap figure as well.

Powerhouses

Photographer: SwittPics

Figures Used: Marvel Legends 80th Anniversary Colossus and Juggernaut 2-Pack

Marvel fans love seeing powerhouses like Colossus and Juggernaut throwdown, but imagine if you could see that and recreate a classic X-Men cover at the same time? That’s what this photo does, homaging the many battles the two have shared as well as the cover to X-Men #102. Even better is the fact that the photo uses the alternate helmet and head sculpt for Juggernaut, showing just how much damage Colossus has done. Epic.

Powerhouses Part 2

Photographer: SwittPics

Figures Used: Marvel Legends 80th Anniversary Colossus and Juggernaut 2-Pack

If you wanted an even more up-close look at the duel, check out the photo above.

Cool As Ice

Photographer: Warrior_Evans

Figures Used: Marvel Legends 80th Anniversary X-Men Retro Series Iceman

The X-Men Retro series gets some love too, and Warrior_Evans brings Iceman to life with a gorgeous recreation of his ice slide. You can see the trail he’s blazed elsewhere in the photo, and the ice effects look superb, so much so that you’ll be attempting to give your own Iceman figure an ice slide after seeing it.

Goddess Of The Storm

Photographer: Warrior_Evans

Figures Used: Marvel Legends 80th Anniversary X-Men Retro Series Storm

For this epic Storm photo, we get a mix of elements, which is fitting for someone who can control all aspects of the weather. The photo utilizes the lightning effects that come with the figure while surrounding her feet with a wall of wind, and the bright glow puts it over the top. To complete the photo we also get some lightning in the background, and it all makes for one amazing photo.

The Star Spangled Soldier

Photographer: WorkMoreorLess

Figures Used: Marvel Legends 80th Anniversary Captain America & Motorcycle

This photo uses the retro Captain America figure and goes all out for it, creating an amazing landscape that takes you back in time. Cap wields his old school Shield and a motorcycle as he leads the charge on a beachhead against enemy forces, creating a photo that any Cap fan will appreciate.

Enemy In Silver

Photographer: _Omega_Red_

Figures Used: Marvel Legends 80th Anniversary X-Men Retro Series Silver Samurai

This photo looks to show off Silver Samurai’s lethal skills by having him use that katana to chop a tree in half, and we love it. It just feels like something the Silver Samurai would do right? I’m not going to say anything, I’m just going to chop this poor tree in half who did nothing to me. Poor tree.

X Factors

Photographer: _Omega_Red_

Figures Used: Marvel Legends 80th Anniversary X-Men Retro Series Cyclops and Dazzler

This photo is just awesome, simple as that. Cyclops is going full force with those trademark Optic Blasts (with his hand even up to his visor) and the Dazzler figure is utilizing those slick power effects alongside him. Thrown in those classic costumes and you get a photo full of awesome sauce (yes I did say awesome sauce).