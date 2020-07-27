Marvel Heavyweights Wave 2 Features Captain Marvel, War Machine, and More (Exclusive)

Hero Collector revealed a brand new line of collectibles for Marvel fans at this year's Toy Fair with their Marvel Heavyweights line. The incredibly detailed and hand painted metal figurines brought heroes like Spider-Man, Captain America, and Black Panther to life, and as those are about to hit stores, we can exclusively reveal your first look at the anticipated second wave. Marvel Heavyweights Wave 2will feature Ant-Man, Captain Marvel, Star-Lord, and War Machine, and you can get your first look at all four of the new figurines starting on the next slide.

Each one faithfully reproduces the likenesses of their MCU counterparts in a 1:18 scale (which is around 4 to 5 inches tall), and all stand on a metal base. Each character will come in a special collector's tin that features the character's logo and first movie.

You can find each character's official description below.

Ant Man, the smallest hero around! Scott Lang, ex-con and single father, was hand-picked by genius scientist Hank Pym to keep his awesome technology out of HYDRA’s clutches. The figurine is clad in his iconic shrinking suit from Ant Man, complete with his insect-like helmet.

Captain Marvel, the mightiest Avenger of all! Gifted with incredible cosmic powers by alien technology, Carol Danvers spent years as an amnesiac Kree warrior – only to reclaim her past on Earth. The figurine is cracking her knuckles after the battles she faced in Captain Marvel.

Star-Lord, the leader of the Guardians of the Galaxy! Abducted from Earth as a child, Peter Quill has roamed the galaxy ever since as a legendary outlaw… at least, that’s what he says. The figurine poses with the guns he used to fight Thanos in Avengers: Infinity War.

War Machine, the armor-plated patriot! Frustrated by Tony’s irresponsible antics in Iron Man 2, Colonel James Rhodes stole and modified an Iron Man suit to become an armored Avenger in his own right. The figurine is wading into battle with all guns blazing – and that’s a lot of guns…

Marvel Heavyweights Wave 1 will hit Hot Topic, comic stores, and specialty retailers this September, while Wave 2 hits stores in Quarter 1 of 2021. Hit the next slide to check out all the figurines up close and as always you can talk all things Marvel with me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB!