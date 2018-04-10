‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Prelude Reveals What Doctor Strange Knows About the Infinity Stones

Finally, there is someone on Earth in the Marvel Cinematic Universe that knows about the existence and power of the six Infinity Stones.

While fans have known about what these stones do, and we’ve seen Thanos talking about chasing them down, they were mainly used as plot devices in the various films. However, in the second issue of Marvel’s Avengers: Infinity War Prelude comic, which was released today, one character finally learned the history and truth of each stone, and that happens if they all come together.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The comic issue, which is official MCU canon, shows Wong and Doctor Strange in the Sanctum Santorum, not long before Strange appears in Thor: Ragnarok. Wong brings up the Eye of Agamotto, the Time Stone, and reveals to Strange that more is going on than he thinks.

Over the rest of the comic, Wong explains what Infinity Stones are, and where five of them have ended up to this point. He starts at the beginning of the MCU with the Tesseract, the Space Stone, and how it ended up on Asgard. As we know from Thor: Ragnarok, Loki now possesses that device.

Wong then gets into the stories behind Loki’s Staff (Mind Stone) and the Aether (Reality Stone), which unfolded throughout the previous Avengers and Thor films. The fifth stone, the Power Stone hidden within the Orb in Guardians of the Galaxy, Wong doesn’t have as much information. He believes this stone is still hidden away on a remote planet, not knowing about the events of the first Guardians film. The images in the comic however, reveal what we already know about what the stone, and that it has landed in the care of Nova Prime.

The sixth stone, the Soul Stone, is still housed in an unknown location. Wong doesn’t know where it is, but warns Strange that anyone who gets their hands on all six stones can cause unparalleled chaos.

On the final page of the comic, all current stones are revealed, along with who in the MCU is watching over them. In the photo below, you can see Nova Prime with the Power Stone, the Time Stone in the Sanctum Santorum, The Collecter holding the Reality Stone, Scarlet Witch standing with Vision and the Mind Stone, and Loki looking down on the Space Stone.

The sixth and final stone is still a mystery, though there are a couple of theories floating around online. Some believe that the Soul Stone is hidden somewhere in Wakanda, while others believe Thanos may already possess it, seeing as how he has two of them in his Infinity Gauntlet in the movie’s first trailer.

Questions will be answered when Avengers: Infinity War hits theaters on May 4.