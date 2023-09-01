Marvel's Ironheart Series Gets Disappointing Update

Marvel Studios has two more projects dropping this year, Loki Season 2 and The Marvels. While some films have been pushed back due to the SAG and WGA strikes, it doesn't look like Marvel will be changing those releases. However, it was just announced that the Hawkeye spinoff, Echo, will be moving from November to January of 2024, and the rest of the upcoming schedule remains in question. According to a new report from The Hollywood Reporter, a lot of upcoming MCU projects are being shuffled around. The report claims that Ironheart has also been pushed back to 2024, however, the show never had an official release date.

THR writer Borys Kit says Ironheart "was to have dropped this fall but that is now off the schedule." According to the report, Ironheart has finished filming, but the show's overall completion has been slowed down due to the strikes. It appears Kit is going off of the release schedule first announced at San Diego Comic-Con last year. However, almost none of those dates have stuck. For example, Blade is listed as being released this November, but it was pushed back soon after the announcement.

As for Ironheart, the show's release date remains in question, but considering filming has been completed, it is likely fans will see the show sometime in 2024.

Who Stars in Ironheart?

Dominque Throne is returning to play Riri Williams/Ironheart, a role she debuted last year in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. Thorne will be joined by Anthony Ramos, Alden Ehrenreich, Manny Montana, Shakira Barrera, Shea Couleé, Anji White, Regan Aliyah, Zoe Terakes, Cree Summer, and Paul Calderón. Not much else is known about the plot of the series, but Sasha Baron Cohen is heavily rumored to appear in Ironheart as the iconic Marvel villain Mephisto.

"I can't imagine not taking that time to do the dive," Thorne told Teen Vogue earlier this year when asked about reading Ironheart comics. "But then at the same time… there is nothing to research. There is nothing to know. You either feel it or you don't. That's sometimes where the magic happens. But when you know what the 'rules' are, it's easier to break them. [Like if I was] playing someone who is supposed to drown, I want to be the best swimmer in here."

She added, "I'm very, very, very grateful for this whole journey that Ironheart gave me, because that's the only reason why I feel now, on the other side of my first step in the MCU, I'm not as fearful about anything [in my career], the way that I was before."

Stay tuned for more updates about the MCU's release schedule.