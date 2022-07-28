Marvel Studios Phase 5 Lineup Announced

Marking their first appearance at San Diego Comic-Con in three years, Marvel Studios did not disappoint and brought down the house with a complete lineup reveal for Phase 5 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. As confirmed by Kevin Feige, Phase four of the MCU ended with their upcoming sequel, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, and Phase 5 will officially begin with Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. The complete list of movies and TV shows that will appear in Marvel Phase 5 includes:

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania on February 17, 2023

Secret Invasion on Disney+ in Spring 2023

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 on May 5, 2023

Marvel's Echo on Disney+ in Summer 2023

Loki Season 2 on Disney+ in Summer 2023

The Marvels on July 28, 2023

Ironheart on Disney+ in the Fall of 2023

Blade on November 3, 2023

Agatha: Coven of Chaos on Disney+ in Winter 2023/24

Daredevil Born Again in Spring 2024

Captain America: New World Order on May 3, 2024

Thunderbolts on July 26, 2024

Even with the annoucnement of all these titles for Phase 5, Marvel Studios and Kevin Feige weren't done, revealing plans for Marvel's Phase 6 as well. Confirmed as the first film in Marvel's Phase 6 will be the MCU reboot of the Fantastic Four, premiering in theaters on in theaters November 8, 2024. Two more titles for Phase 6 were confirmed as well Avengers: The Kang Dynasty set to premiere in theaters May 2, 2025 and Marvel Studios' Avengers: Secret Wars arriving in theaters November 7, 2025.

Kevin Feige also confirmed that Phases 4, 5, and 6 now officially have a title, The Multiverse Saga. This comes after Phases 1, 2, and 3 were officially labeled The Infinity Saga by the House of Ideas.