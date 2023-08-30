Jonathan Hickman Reveals He's Working on Another Book at Marvel

Marvel's X-Men, Fantastic Four, and Avengers writer Jonathan Hickman has fans hyped for his upcoming new series G.O.D.S., which will pull the curtain back on a previously unknown reality within the Marvel Universe and the war between beings that serve the opposing forces of science and magic. However, in a new interview, it's been revealed that Hickman is also working on yet another Marvel series – one that no one seems to know about, but that Hickman refers to as one that "I swore I would never work on."

Jonathan Hickman was speaking to Popverse when he dropped the stealth missile that he was working on a new Marvel book:

"I'm working on another book for Marvel right now that I swore I would never work on," Hickman said, before explaining why: "The sole reason why I'm doing it is that there was a way into it that I had never considered before, I found it, and now I'm having the time of my life working on it. How long will that last? I don't know. And I'll definitely quit when I stop feeling that."

Fans are, of course, running rampant with speculation about what this new Hickman Marvel book could be.

Iron Man – Tony Stark's latest storyline has taken a bend into the X-Men Universe that Hickman built with his reboot event House of X. Iron Man is working with Emma Frost (and will soon be faux married to her), and is about to get an armor upgrade using mutantkind's newest metal MacGuffin, Mysterium. Could Hickman take the reigns from Gerry Duggan after Invincible Iron Man's run through the end of 2023?

Spider-Man – If there's one Marvel character that a lot of fans would argue could use the Hickman reboot treatment, it would probably be Peter Parker's Spider-Man. The Spider-Verse mythology of Marvel Comics pales in comparison to the Miles Morales Spider-Verse movies Sony and Marvel have released. If there is a writer who could re-introduce the Spider-Man multiverse and its cast of Spider-People in a revolutionary way – and simultaneously make Peter Parker a breakout character again – it would be Hickman. Since Hickman is writing the current Ultimate Invasion event series, his take on a new Ultimate Spider-Man saga would be an interesting twist followup.

Doctor Strange – Hickman has been an undeniably sci-fi-leaning writer in his Fantastic Four, Avengers, and X-Men books, but with G.O.D.S. he will re-frame the entire concept of Marvel magic. It that's the case, it would be easy to see Marvel handing him the subsequent responsibility of redefining how the Master of the Mystic Arts fits into that new magical status quo. Hickman made magical lore fun and intriguing with his X-Men event "X of Swords," so it's easy to see him doing the same for Doctor Strange.

Jonathan Hickman's Ultimate Invasion is now unfolding in Marvel Comics.