Marvel's Agatha Harkness Series May Have Changed Titles Again

Marvel Studios has been hard at work developing their upcoming Phase 4 slate of projects ranging from movies to television series, and they have a bunch of significant series being released. Fans are gearing up to watch Loki Season 2 next month, and we have already gotten our first trailer for the new season. Among the other series that were supposed to be released this year were Echo, Agatha: Coven of Chaos, What If?… and X-Men '97, but it was just revealed that they have indeed been delayed. In the same report from The Hollywood Reporter, it was revealed that Agatha: Coven of Chaos may have had another name change. If the report is to be believed, the series is now titled Agatha: Darkhold Diaries, and it is in line with a previous post from series star Aubrey Plaza.

What's will happen in Agatha: Darkhold Diaries?

While we don't know what will go down in the upcoming Agatha: Darkhold Diaries series, as details are being locked in a box somewhere in Kevin Feige's basement, and who everyone will be playing is being kept with the same level of security clearance. One thing that we know for sure is that Hahn will be at the center of all of the mystical mayhem that we will behold in the series. While recently appearing on the Drew Barrymore Show, Kathryn Hahn spoke on the massive cast. Agatha: Darkhold Diaries features a lineup of almost every comedic actor and actress in the industry. Aubrey Plaza, Sasheer Zamata, Ali Ahn, Maria Dizzia, Eric Andre, and possibly Sacha Baron Cohen are all set to appear in the series. This all should increase hype levels for the upcoming Disney+ series.

"I love her so much. I love a witch. I feel like this is exactly the part I should be playing at this stage in my life," the actress explained to the host, "and I gotta tell you, we've got the hottest coven on the planet in this show. I'm very excited for you all to see this coven."

Agatha: Darkhold Diaries is currently in some form of production and no release date has been released. Stay tuned for more updates on Agatha: Darkhold Diaries as we learn it!

