Dune: Part Two's Delay Could Be Good News For The Marvels

This year's blockbuster calendar just got a major update, with confirmation that Warner Bros. Pictures is delaying Dune: Part Two from November 17, 2023 to March 14, 2024. The news has spawned a wide array of reactions for movie fans, but for those looking forward to the next Marvel Cinematic Universe blockbuster, there just might be a silver lining. If The Marvels continues to keep its November 10, 2023 release date, it would now have the opportunity to screen in IMAX format — something that was not possible with Dune's original release date. Earlier this summer, IMAX executives confirmed that Dune: Part Two is committed to a five-to-six exclusive week run, which would have completely shut The Marvels out from screening in that format.

"There's another great movie coming out around that time, which is The Marvels from Marvel, and we can't play it because we are committed to Dune," IMAX CEO Richard Gelfond said during an earnings call. "So, if Dune moves, we'll just go over to The Marvels, and having a Marvel movie as a backup is not the worst position to be in the world."

Will The Marvels Get Delayed?

Granted, this is all dependent on if The Marvels decides to keep its planned November release date, something that Deadline recently reported will be the case. That isn't to say that The Marvels couldn't move to another date at some point between now and then, especially if the ongoing Hollywood strikes prevent the film's cast from promoting the project.

Reports have already hinted that Disney might delay several films amid the strikes, including Wish, Magazine Dreams, and Next Goal Wins, but The Marvels has not been listed among them.

What Is The Marvels About?

In The Marvels, which arrives in theaters on November 10th, Carol Danvers aka Captain Marvel (Brie Larson) has reclaimed her identity from the tyrannical Kree and taken revenge on the Supreme Intelligence. But unintended consequences see Carol shouldering the burden of a destabilized universe. When her duties send her to an anomalous wormhole linked to a Kree revolutionary, her powers become entangled with that of Jersey City super-fan, Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani) aka Ms. Marvel, and Carol's estranged niece, now S.A.B.E.R. astronaut Captain Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris). Together, this unlikely trio must team-up and learn to work in concert to save the universe as "The Marvels."

The Marvels will also see the franchise returns of Samuel L. Jackson as Nick Fury, Saagar Shaikh as Aamir Khan, Zenobia Shroff as Muneeba Khan, and Mohan Kapur as Yusuf Khan. New cast members include Zawe Ashton, Park Seo-joon, and Shamier Anderson. Produced by Marvel Studios, The Marvels is directed by Nia DaCosta with a script from DaCosta, Megan McDonnell, and Elissa Karasik.

Do you hope The Marvels ends up screening in IMAX? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!

As mentioned above, The Marvels is currently scheduled to be released exclusively in theaters on November 10th.