Marvel Announces New Ka-Zar Series

Marvel Comics is resurrecting Ka-Zar, Lord of the Jungle, for a new series. On Tuesday, Marvel Comics announced the new miniseries Ka-Zar: Lord of the Savage Land from writer Zac Thompson (Yondu, Age of X-Man) and artist Germán Garcia (Immortal Hulk, X-Men). The series will follow up on Ka-Zar's death and resurrection during last year's Fantastic Four and Avengers crossover event, Empyre. Marvel promises the character returns from the dead with new power and begins a new story that will evolve the character even as he returns to his jungle roots to battle a mysterious villain with plans for the Savage Land.

Marvel provided the following summary for the series: "The alien Cotati murdered him. The Savage Land brought him back. Lord Plunder has returned — with a vastly new perspective! Now united with Shanna the She-Devil in a mystical merging of life energies, Ka-Zar has new abilities, new needs…and new enemies. An ancient evil has surfaced in the Savage Land — one that is rapidly reshaping the forgotten world and its inhabitants. Ka-Zar and Shanna must fight together to protect their home and family! But their son Matthew has plans of his own…"

(Photo: Marvel Comics, Jesus Saiz)

In a press release, Thompson said, "Ka-Zar: Lord of the Savage Land is the book I’ve always wanted to write. It’s an absolute dream-come-true to take a character created by Stan Lee and Jack Kirby and propel them into the modern Marvel universe with a whole host of horrifying new powers! It’s been years since Ka-Zar had his own series and we wanted to mark the occasion with an evolution that channels something like Immortal Hulk but with a distinct throwback to the old adventure pulps that inspired the character’s creation 65 years ago. I’m in awe of our team. Germán Garcia is delivering mind-blowing work that channels the best of Jack Kirby. I’ve literally gasped at multiple pages in each issue. Then we have the gorgeous colors by Mat Lopes that feel organic and ethereal. We’re all under the leadership of our brilliant editor Sarah Brunstad who's expertly guided the vision of this ambitious book from day one. Together we’ve created a story that’s epic, personal, and terrifying. One that’s going to change Ka-Zar and the Savage Land forever!"

Garcia adds, "There's nothing better than having the opportunity to explore a classic Marvel character under a new light, and this is what we're doing here. And it's not just Ka-zar, but the whole family, and as important as them, the Savage Land itself! It's unreal and fantastic and I'm having a great time trying to portray the way I imagine it."

What do you think of Marvel Comics launching a new Ka-Zar series? Let us know in the comments. Ka-Zar: Lord of the Savage Land #1 goes on sale on September 8th.