Marvel Studios’ Kevin Feige Addresses Bringing More Netflix Characters to MCU

Charlie Cox will soon return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Matt Murdock, a claim confirmed by Kevin Feige himself. Though there have been plenty of rumors of other Defenders-adjacent characters making their returns to the beloved franchise before too long, the Marvel Studios boss has continued to play coy. In one recent interview, Feige would only say that fans would have to wait for some answers, though he didn’t specify how long that wait had to be.

“I always say that whenever a character comes back into the Marvel sandbox, it becomes another tool in the storytelling ability of the MCU,” Feige told ScreenRant. “As I said before, the good news is, all will be revealed when people actually finally watch.”

Feige’s Daredevil comments also happened to come on the press tour for Spider-Man: No Way Home, a film that many fans have speculated will serve as the momentous return of the Man Without Fear.

“If you were to see Daredevil in upcoming things, Charlie Cox, yes, would be the actor playing Daredevil,” Feige told CinemaBlend Sunday. “Where we see that, how we see that, when we see that, remains to be seen.”

As is normal with the actors, most of them have remained quiet regarding their potential Marvel futures after all of their shows were cancelled by Netflix. Earlier this fall, Cox suggested he didn’t want to talk about it because it could ruin his chances of being cast should Marvel Studios opt to go that direction.

“Also if there was a chance of that happening in the future, I don’t want to say something that could potentially jeopardize those chances because the people high up at Marvel, maybe they see this stuff or hear what I say and maybe that influences,” Cox added. “I don’t know. I have no idea. I love how passionate the fans are and I feel very, very, very touched that so many of them have gone online and made their voices heard about the desire for me to come back.”

All of the Defenders-related shows are now streaming on Netflix.