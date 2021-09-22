Daredevil’s Charlie Cox Still Denies He’s In Spider-Man: No Way Home

Charlie Cox still really wants to let you know he hasn’t the slightest idea on if he’s in Spider-Man: No Way Home. The actor has been doing press for AMC+’s Kin most of September, and another video of Cox avoiding any Daredevil or Spider-Man questions has started to go viral once again on social media.

As with similar clips in the past, Cox avoids answering the question, even going the length to say doing so may affect his future chances starring in things with Marvel Studios should they choose to eventually welcome him back.

“My answer is, ‘No comment.’ I don’t know what’s going to happen, I genuinely don’t know,” the Daredevil star says in the Forbes video making its rounds online.

That’s when the actor brought up the idea of hurting his future chance.”Also if there was a chance of that happening in the future, I don’t want to say something that could potentially jeopardize those chances because the people high up at Marvel, maybe they see this stuff or hear what I say and maybe that influences,” Cox added. “I don’t know. I have no idea. I love how passionate the fans are and I feel very, very, very touched that so many of them have gone online and made their voices heard about the desire for me to come back.”

Kin hits AMC+ on September 9th while Spider-Man: No Way Home is set for release on December 17th.