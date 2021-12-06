After months and months of speculation, the Marvel Cinematic Universe has found its Daredevil. As part of the press tour for Spider-Man: No Way Home, Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige has confirmed Charlie Cox is the franchise’s Matt Murdock should he return at some point in the future of the MCU. This is Feige’s first official comment on the casting after a massive fan movement aiming for the actor—who played the lawyer in three seasons of a series on Netflix—to return.

“If you were to see Daredevil in upcoming things, Charlie Cox, yes, would be the actor playing Daredevil,” Feige told CinemaBlend Sunday. “Where we see that, how we see that, when we see that, remains to be seen.”

There have been persistent rumors Cox is returning in No Way Home as Matt Murdock, though neither Feige nor Sony has yet to officially comment on the matter. Cox himself has played coy, suggesting he doesn’t want to ruin any potential reveals Marvel would have in store.

“Also if there was a chance of that happening in the future, I don’t want to say something that could potentially jeopardize those chances because the people high up at Marvel, maybe they see this stuff or hear what I say and maybe that influences,” Cox added. “I don’t know. I have no idea. I love how passionate the fans are and I feel very, very, very touched that so many of them have gone online and made their voices heard about the desire for me to come back.”

Spider-Man: No Way Home is set for release on December 17th while all three seasons of Daredevil are now streaming on Netflix. What other Spidey-family characters do you think will end up appearing in the upcoming feature? Let us know your thoughts either in the comments section or by hitting our writer @AdamBarnhardt up on Twitter to chat all things MCU!