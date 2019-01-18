Marvel Launches Shirts For ‘The Punisher’ Season 2 on Netflix

Season 2 of The Punisher hit Netflix today, and Marvel has released three official shirt designs in celebration of the show.

The first design is a simple Marvel The Punisher Netflix logo shirt, which can be ordered on Amazon for $22.99. This is followed by two designs based on the iconic Punisher skull icon. The jigsaw version can be ordered here and the ink splatter version can be ordered here – both for $22.99. Grab them while you can because we get the feeling that we won’t be seeing a similar wave of shirts for Season 3. Still, the current season will have plenty for fans to enjoy.

Videos by ComicBook.com

On a related note, Hot Toys announced a Punisher War Machine armor sixth scale figure inspired by the Marvel Future Fight game for iOS and Android (and the Punisher War Machine from the comics), earlier today – and just look at it.

The badass LED-enabled head sculpt on this worth the price of admission all by itself, but Hot Toys also did an amazing job with the rest of the armor, weapons, and accessories in this piece (it even includes some diecast bits). Odds are it will be a hot seller, and If you want to get your hands on one, it is available to pre-order right here on Sideshow Collectibles.

The official description and feature list for the Hot Toys VGM33D28 – MARVEL Future Fight – 1/6 th scale The Punisher (War Machine Armor) Collectible Figure reads:

“Inspired by the popular game MARVEL Future Fight, Hot Toys is excited to introduce the eagerly awaited 1/6th scale The Punisher (War Machine Armor) collectible figure specially made from diecast material.”

“Standing approximately 32.5cm in height, the collectible figure is expertly crafted based on the appearance of The Punisher in the game. It features a newly developed head sculpt and an interchangeable highly-detailed helmeted head with LED light-up function, metallic black and silver colored armor with white skull motifs and weathering effects, LED light-up repuslors, a mini-gun on shoulder with an ammo belt, an articulated back- mounted shoulder cannon, attachable real-like thrust fire effect accessories and a specially designed figure stand!“

Marvel’s The Punisher Season 2 features returning cast members Jon Bernthal (“Frank Castle”), Ben Barnes (“Billy Russo”), Amber Rose Revah (“Dinah Madani”), and Jason R. Moore (“Curtis Hoyle”). They’re joined by new additions to the cast Josh Stewart as John Pilgrim, Floriana Lima as Krista Dumont, and Giorgia Whigham as Amy Bendix, along with Corbin Bernsen and Annette O’Toole as Anderson and Eliza Schultz.

Marvel’s The Punisher Season 1 and 2 are now streaming on Netflix.

Note: This is not a sponsored post, but if you purchase one of the awesome products featured above, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.