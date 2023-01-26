Marvel Legends Hyperion and Doctor Spectrum Squadron Supreme 2-Pack Is On The Way From Hasbro

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Following Fantastic Four and Spider-Man 2 drops last week, Hasbro has announced the Marvel Comics-inspired Hyperion and Doctor Spectrum Squadron Supreme 2-pack in the Marvel Legends lineup. The set includes 6-inch scale Hyperion and Doctor Spectrum figures with deco that comes straight from the comics,. The set will also include 7 accessories, including Doctor Spectrum's Power Prism gem and blast effects.

The Marvel Legends Squadron Supreme 2-pack will be priced at $49.99, and will be available to pre-order at some point this spring. You'll be able to grab it at Fan Channel retailers like Entertainment Earth when it goes live. This article will be updated with an official release date when it becomes available.

Who are the Squadron Supreme?

The Squadron Supreme have been part of the Marvel Universe since the '70s, created as an homage/pastiche of DC's Justice League of America. They've been both allies and foes of the Avengers, with a roster that has also varied over the years,. Staple characters include the invulnerable, super-strong Hyperion, the master strategist Nighthawk, the warrior goddess Power Princess, the super-fast Whizzer and the energy construct producing Doctor Spectrum.

