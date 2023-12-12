Marvel Legends X-Men '97 Magneto Helmet Replica Is 50% Cheaper Today

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Back in May, Hasbro unveiled a new roleplay item in their Marvel Legends lineup, and it's a 1:1 replica of Magneto's helmet as it appears in the upcoming Marvel Studios animated series X-Men '97. The show will be a continuation of the iconic X-Men: The Animated Series from the '90s complete with the original voice cast, so it's fitting that the helmet features classic animated Magneto styling. It also comes with a stand for display.

Unfortunately, we don't know exactly when X-Men '97 will premiere on Disney+, but you can prepare yourself for it with this helmet, which was originally priced at $99.99, but is in stock and shipping now here on Amazon for $49.49 at the time of writing after a discount and bonus $10 coupon. Note that a wave of Marvel Legends X-Men '97 action figures are also available, and you can find all of the details right here.

"As an animated show, the original X-Men was the forerunner to some amazing action series," Dana Vasquez-Eberhardt, VP of Animation at Marvel Studios previously said. "Everyone that is making X-Men '97, top-down, is a fan. On this project, instinctually, we knew exactly what this is. To bring this series forward and pick up that baton, and not just keep running at the same pace, but to really elevate. That's the responsibility."

What is X-Men '97 About?

Marvel Studios and Disney+ describes the series as follows, "Storm and Wolverine try to continue the X-Men. Magneto comes in and wants to step up for Charles Xavier. Sinister comes in to try to end the X-Men once and for all."

Rogue, Gambit, Wolverine, Cyclops, Jean Gray, Beast, Cable, Bishop, Forge, and Morph are coming back to X-Men '97 and will accompanied by Nightcrawler and Sunspot. X-Men '97 follows Magneto leading the X-Men in Professor Xavier's absence. Mister Sinister will serve as the main villain in the series. "Sinister is back in a big way," X-Men '97 head writer Beau DeMayo previously revealed. "He is going to be holding the X-Men's fate in the fire and telling humanity...to face the future."

Confirmed cast members for X-Men '97 includes Cal Dodd as Wolverine, Lenore Zann as Rogue, George Buza as Beast, Alison Sealy-Smith as Storm, Chris Potter as Gambit, Catherine Disher as Jean Grey/Phoenix, and Adrian Hough (Nightcrawler). Other fan-favorite X-Men characters confirmed to appear in the series also include Cable, Bishop, Sunspot, Morph and Forge.

It was thought that X-Men '97 would begin streaming exclusively on Disney+ in fall 2023, but that date is going to be pushed back to 2024. When a firm release date does arrive, you'll be able to find it right here.