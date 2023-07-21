X-Men '97 Producers Call Show a "Love Letter" to Original Animated Series

Marvel Studios has been developing a bunch of movies and television series that are all set to be released in theaters and on Disney+, respectively, and they are also developing a bunch of animated series after the successful release of What If...? Among the animated series that they are developing will be What If...? Season 2, Marvel Zombies, and even X-Men '97. The latter of which is actually a sequel series to X-Men: The Animated Series, and now the series executive producer is reading how the show will show its appreciation to its predecessor. While appearing at yesterday's Designing the X-Men: A This Week in Marvel Special Event panel at San Diego Comic-Con (via Marvel.com), DeMayo revealed that X-Men '97 will be a love letter to the original.

"We just put together kind of an internal thing for the [Marvel and Disney executives], actually giving them a taste of what the show is," DeMayo revealed. "And it's weird watching your heroes freak out to something you're doing. The size and scope of something like this and sending a love letter to what Larry and [X-Men: The Animated Series creators Eric and Julia Lewald] did is huge."

X-Men '97 Season 2 Recently Confirmed

During 2022's San Diego Comic-Con, Marvel Studios gave fans their first official look at their upcoming reboot of X-Men: The Animated Series, X-Men '97, and even revealed something else pretty major. The studio also revealed that they were developing a second season of X-Men '97, and will continue the story that began in the fan-favorite original series.

Marvel Studios revealed a cool sizzle reel of X-Men: The Animated Series as the panel transitioned to the reboot series, X-Men '97. All of the original voice actors are back to play their original characters from the first show, "This is gonna be their first project since acquiring the rights back," executive producer Beau DeMayo told the crowd. DeMayo also made sure to give a shout out to all of the original creatives from the first series who stood up for a round of applause. Rogue, Beast, Gambit, Jean Gray, Wolverine, Storm, Jubilee, and Cyclops are all expected to return.

Rogue, Gambit, Wolverine, Cyclops, Jean Gray, Beast, Cable, Bishop, Forge, and Morph are all returning and will joined by Nightcrawler and Sunspot. X-Men '97 will follow Magneto as he will be leading the X-Men in Professor Xavier's absence. Mister Sinister will serve as the lead antagonist in the series. "Sinister is back in a big way," DeMayo revealed. "He is going to be holding the X-Men's fate in the fire and telling humanity...to face the future."

