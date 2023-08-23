X-Men ’97 Funko Pops Are All Exclusives

We still don’t have a release date for the X-Men ’97 animated series on Disney+, but that hasn’t stopped toy manufacturers. We’ve already seen Marvel Legends figures, Titan Hero figures, and a Magneto roleplay helmet from Hasbro, and LEGO has minifigures on the way. Now Funko has launched some fantastic looking Pop figures based on the show. The only problem is, depending on how you look at it, is that all of these Pops are Funko Shop exclusives.

The first wave of X-Men ’97 Funko Pop figures includes Magneto, Cyclops, Bishop, and Gambit, which are coming soon to the Funko Shop (you can sign up for notifications). This article will update on the day that they will go live, most likely at 9:30am PT / 12:30 pm ET. You can keep up with more of Funko’s weekly Wednesday Pop drops right here.

What is X-Men ’97 about?

X-Men ’97 follows up on the ending of X-Men: The Animated Series, with Magneto (Matthew Waterson) taking over the mentorship of the X-Men from Charles Xavier after Professor X went into space with the Lilandra and the Shi’ar to seek treatment for the psychic injury inflicted on him by Henry Gyrich. The original team roster remains intact but has expanded. The characters Cyclops (Ray Chase), Jean Grey (Jennifer Hale), Wolverine (Cal Dodd), Storm (Alison Sealy-Smith), Beast (George Buza), Gambit (A.J. Locascio), Rogue (Zann), and Jubilee (Holly Chou) will all return, with supporting characters Morph, Bishop, and newcomer Sunspot (Gui Agustini) all officially joining the team. X-Men: The Animated Series voice actors Catherine Disher, Chris Potter, Adrian Hough, and Alyson Court are also in X-Men ’97, along with Anniwaa Buachie, JP Karliak, and Jeff Bennett, in new, undisclosed roles.

“We just put together kind of an internal thing for the [Marvel and Disney executives], actually giving them a taste of what the show is,” X-Men ’97 showrunner Beau DeMayo said at San Diego Comic-Con. “And it’s weird watching your heroes freak out to something you’re doing. The size and scope of something like this and sending a love letter to what Larry and [X-Men: The Animated Series creators Eric and Julia Lewald] did is huge.”

While Magneto is trying to turn over a new leaf, not every X-Men: The Animated Series villain walks the straight and narrow path in X-Men ’97. Mister Sinister (Christopher Britton) is still as villainous as ever and will fill the void left behind by Magnto’s heroic turn.

“Sinister is back in a big way,” DeMayo teased. “He is going to be holding the X-Men’s fate in the fire and telling humanity…to face the future.”

When is the X-Men ’97 release date?

Marvel Studios had announced plans for X-Men ’97 to premiere this fall. However, as many Marvel projects have recently been delayed, some suspect X-Men ’97 won’t debut until 2024. Some also wonder if the animated series could tie into upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe projects.