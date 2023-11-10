Does Loki season 2 episode 6 have a post-credit scene?

Loki's season 2 finale has arrived and Marvel Studios' latest may have fans wondering if they should stay in their seats during the credits. Marvel Studios has frequently employed mid and post-credit scenes at the end of their movies to tease new chapters in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and the Disney+ TV shows are no different, Loki included. During Loki season 2 the series has had post-credit scenes to tease what's next in just one episode, and with the last episode here the question must be asked:

Does Loki season 2 episode 2 have a post-credits scene?

Despite the first episode of Loki season 2 having a post-credits scene, the series has not kept up that tradition with each new episode of Loki. So unlike the Loki season 2 premiere, the Loki season 2 finale (which is Loki season 2 episode 6) does NOT have a post-credit scene. The series concludes in such a way that the character's place in the Marvel Cinematic Universe is firmly established.

Loki is now the God of Stories, essentially the new He Who Remains, seated at the end of time and guarding the timelines of the entire Marvel multiverse. After over ten years in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Loki finally has a throne, and it seems like he may not appear until much later.

Will there be a Loki season 3?

Based on how Loki season 2 has ended, it doesn't seem like there will be a Loki season 3. The series has concluded not only with the title character in a very unique place, perhaps one of the most powerful figure in all of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but also completed the arc of all the other supporting cast members. Most of the TVA, sans Ravonna Renslayer, are back at work protecting the sacred timeline.

Mobius on the other hand has departed his job and returned to Ohio in the present day...but while watching his home in Ohio he sees himself raising his boys. It's not entirely clear if he'll return to the TVA after this or if he'll go back to his old life, but he seems to be over that part of his life. Sylvie on the other hand reveals that she'll simply "be around," walking away into a time door.

So where will Loki pop up again? Considering the plans that Marvel Studios have announced, it's possible that Loki may not appear again in the Marvel Cinematic Universe until Avengers: The Kang Dynasty or maybe even Avengers: Secret Wars. Considering the larger multiverse implications of Avengers: Secret Wars, Tom Hiddleston's Loki may not appear in the MCU until that movie, which currently has a 2027 release date.

Marvel Studios fan-favorite Tom Hiddleston stars in Loki Season 2, returning as the titular God of Mischief for another round of time-traveling hijinx on Disney+. Loki is once again joined by Mobius (Owen Wilson) as the two attempt to keep the timelines intact. After the events of Season 1 saw his variant Sylvie (Sophia Di Martino) kill He Who Remains and unleash the wrath of Kang the Conqueror upon the Multiverse, Loki must once again embark on an adventure to keep reality from collapsing. Loki was last seen in the post-credits scene of Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, where he and Mobius were keeping tabs on one of Kang's mysterious variants. Loki Season 2 will continue the story of the Multiverse Saga in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.