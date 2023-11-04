Cryptic Marvel Post May Hint at Major Loki Finale Theory

The penultimate episode of Loki's second season, "Science/Fiction," was released this week and it's got Marvel fans talking about some major theories. The episode saw Loki (Tom Hiddleston) travel across different timelines to meet his friends in their true times and places. After he reunited everyone in order to save the TVA, many fans think Loki could become the new "He Who Remains" at the end of time while others believe we are witnessing the original formation of the TVA. In the comics, Loki is currently the God of Stories, which could be a clue to the character's MCU endgame. There have been some interesting hints on social media, including the official account for Thor sharing a clip from Thor: The Dark World. Is Marvel Studios teasing that Loki is about to get his "throne?"

"All this because Loki desires a throne," Odin (Anthony Hopkins) says in the clip. "It is my birthright," Loki shouts back. The post was simply captioned with a clock emoji, which has fans reeling in the comments. You can check out the post below:

What Is Loki Season 2 About?

Marvel Studios fan-favorite Tom Hiddleston stars in Loki Season 2, returning as the titular God of Mischief for another round of time-traveling hijinx on Disney+ on October 6th. Loki is once again joined by Mobius (Owen Wilson) as the two attempt to keep the timelines intact. After the events of Season 1 saw his variant Sylvie (Sophia Di Martino) kill He Who Remains and unleash the wrath of Kang the Conqueror upon the Multiverse, Loki must once again embark on an adventure to keep reality from collapsing. Loki was last seen in the post-credits scene of Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, where he and Mobius were keeping tabs on one of Kang's mysterious variants. Loki Season 2 will continue the story of the Multiverse Saga in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

