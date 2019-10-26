Marvel’s Marauders Proves Why Kitty Pryde is One of X-Men’s Most Powerful Fighters

Marauders revealed quite a bit about life for mutants post House and Powers of X, but that wasn’t the only element of the X-Men that got a spotlight. While mutants have their own sovereign nation on Krakoa now, not everyone is on board in recognizing their independence. Several nations are also keeping the gateways to Krokoa blocked so mutants can’t access them, and that’s where Kitty Pryde’s Marauders come in. They will try diplomatic options first, but if the opposition is going to do nothing but attack them, they are more than willing to take the fight to them, and one particular sequence in Marauders #1 shows why Pryde is one of the deadliest X-Men around.

Pryde simply walks towards this group of Russian soldiers keeping any mutants from accessing a Krokoan gateway when one opens fire on her. She phases through it with ease, and then with a kick to the face knocks the gun out of his hand, turns it on him, and asks if he’s using non-lethal rounds.

A quick pull of the trigger proves they were not, and the bullet hits him in the leg. Someone then tries to stab her with a sword but she phases through and then moves towards two more soldiers with a gun in hand. As they try and shoot her she phases through and phases the rifle into both their legs.

When she unphases, the gun becomes tangible and burrows into their legs. It’s a brutal but amazing moment, and she adds the line “forget about what a bullet can do to a body, have you seen what a gun can do to it?”

The celebration doesn’t last long, because then a tank rolls up on Pryde. The best part of this is Pryde’s reaction to the tank, saying “Hey you! Consider your options.” The tank doesn’t stop, so she just signs and says “fine”.

Without missing a beat she then phases through the tank as it rolls past her, stunning the driver of the tank in the process. She then phases through the other side of the tank with a flip and then reveals a pin she pulled from one of the driver’s grenades.

After the driver vacates the tank Pryde is attacked by the guy with a sword once more, where she effortlessly dodges, phases through the blade, and then kicks the sword out of his hand, finishing him off by knocking him upside his head.

If you ever wondered just how deadly Kitty Pryde can be, look no further than Marauders #1, and you can check out the spoiler images above.

Marauders #1 is written by Gerry Duggan, drawn by Matteo Lolli, and colored by Federico Blee, and you can find the official description for the issue below.

“THE X-MEN SAIL AT DAWN! Even in this glorious new dawn, Mutantkind faces hardships and oppression from their human counterparts. Led by Captain Kate Pryde and funded by Emma Frost and the Hellfire Trading Company, Marauders Storm, Pyro, Bishop and Iceman sail the seas of the world to protect those hated and feared!”

You can check out our full review of the issue right here