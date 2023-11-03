Marvel's Echo Trailer Reveals What Happened To Kingpin After Hawkeye

The first trailer for Marvel Studios' Echo was released today, and it teased the return of Maya Lopez/Echo (Alaqua Cox) in addition to Wilson Fisk/Kingpin (Vincent D'Onofrio) and Matt Murdock/Daredevil (Charlie Cox). Both D'Onofrio and Cox first played their characters in Netflix's Daredevil, which is not considered part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. However, they have both been seen in the MCU and are soon getting their own reboot, Daredevil: Born Again, which recently had some shakeups. No one was surprised to see either actor in the new Echo trailer as they were both previously announced as cast members, but some fans have been wondering about Fisk's fate after Maya shot him at the end of Hawkeye.

Although Maya shot Fisk point blank at the end of Hawkeye, no one actually believed the character to be dead. First of all, he didn't die onscreen, which is a pretty big indicator that he would be coming back. Second, Fisk does get shot in a similar way in the comics and survives. Daredevil (Vol. 2) #15 ends with Maya confronting Fisk and shooting him in the head for killing her father. The villain survives but loses his vision for a time. The trailer for Echo jumps around in time, opening with a flashback to Maya's childhood. However, there is a moment in the trailer that sees Fisk talking to Maya while wearing a single eye patch. We can assume that the show decided to follow up the shooting by only damaging one of Fisk's eyes. He's back and he's looking as dangerous than ever.

What Is Echo About?

You can read Marvel Studios' description of Echo here: "Marvel Studios presents Echo in which Maya Lopez (Alaqua Cox) struggles to reconnect with her Native American roots while balancing aspirations tied to a life of crime as successor to the brutal legacy of Wilson Fisk (Vincent D'Onofrio) aka Kingpin. In the first episode we are introduced to Maya Lopez and her struggles," the synopsis reads.

In addition to Alaqua Cox as Maya Lopez/Echo and Vincent D'Onofrio as Wilson Fisk/Kingpin, the cast of Echo includes Chaske Spencer as Henry, Tantoo Cardinal as Chula, Graham Greene as Skully, Cody Lightning as Cousin Biscuits, Charlie Cox as Daredevil, Devery Jacobs as Bonnie, and Zahn McClarnon as William Lopez.

"It's our first TV-MA show, so it's a little on the grittier side for Marvel," executive producer Brad Winderbaum recently told members of the press at the trailer event for Echo. "And I think again, shows kind of the breadth of what Marvel's capable of. And certainly something, again, if you know the comics and know the history, it feels very in line, but is kind of a new direction for the brand, especially on Disney+. And to that end, it's going to be, for many reasons, going to be simultaneously released on Disney+ and Hulu."

Echo is being released on Disney+ and Hulu on January 10th. The show will leave Hulu on April 9th.