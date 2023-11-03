Marvel Releases New Kingpin Echo Poster

Echo's big trailer is here, and Marvel just release a new poster for the Disney+ series featuring Kingpin. In the first clips from the show, Vincent D'Onofrio's bruising villain is front and center. Clearly, Maya Lopez still has a score to settle with Kingpin during the Echo show. In the poster, she's out on the road and looking for answers. In a cool touch, D'Onforio's eyepatch forms the sun hanging over the landscape. With some cool colors in tow, Echo is definitely a title that more Marvel fans are looking forward to in the coming months. Having Charlie Cox's Daredevil pop-up and Kingpin as a big bad will certainly help in that regard. Take a peek down below!

Young Maya was having a hard time talking to a street vendor in the trailer for Echo. When the guy ends up being more rude than necessary, "Uncle" Kingpin swoops in to deliver the pain and Maya looks on from the sidelines. Director and producer Sydney Freeland spoke to the collected press about the presence of the Marvel villain recently.

(Photo: Marvel Entertainment)

"I will say very large," Freeland explained. "Yeah. It's one of the core relationships in the entire series, the relationship between Kingpin and Maya. And we'll come to sort of find out that he becomes a kind of surrogate father to her," she added. "It's one of the core relationships in the entire series, I'll say that much."

Echo's Gritty Tone Comes Into Full-Focus

(Photo: Marvel Entertainment)

From the tone of that first trailer, it's clear that Echo producer Stephen Broussard wasn't lying when he mentioned a grounded tone. This clip solidified interest for some people that might have ben on the fence with Echo. (Despite there being nothing to base those opinions on but rumors on the Internet.) Still, Marvel Studios has yielded a true TV-MA show that certain sections of the fanbase have been clamoring for over the last few years. The producer teased more to come!

"[Production on 'Echo'] is going well. It's very different. Like, talking about Werewolf by Night to this. It's a very different tonal sort of thing. I don't want to say too much because there's not a whole lot out there in the world, but it feels very grounded, it feels very spiritual in ways that feel fresh for us," Broussard told Collider. "Alaqua as the lead is incredibly compelling. I'm sort of hard-pressed to think of something that it feels like outside in the broader realm of the MCU, let alone within what we've done here. So stay tuned on that really cool stuff."

What Happens In Echo?

Here's how Marvel Studios' describes Echo: "Marvel Studios presents Echo in which Maya Lopez (Alaqua Cox) struggles to reconnect with her Native American roots while balancing aspirations tied to a life of crime as successor to the brutal legacy of Wilson Fisk (Vincent D'Onofrio) aka Kingpin. In the first episode we are introduced to Maya Lopez and her struggles."

Along with Alaqua Cox and Vincent D'Onofrio, Echo's cast also includes Chaske Spencer as Henry, Tantoo Cardinal as Chula, Graham Greene as Skully, Cody Lightning as Cousin Biscuits, Charlie Cox as Daredevil, Devery Jacobs as Bonnie, and Zahn McClarnon as William Lopez.

Do you love the new poster? How about the trailer?