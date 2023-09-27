Marvel Confirms Charlie Cox’s Next MCU Appearance

Even though production on Daredevil: Born Again was suspended amid the writers’ and actors’ strikes earlier this year, Charlie Cox’s next role in the Marvel Cinematic Universe will come prior to his solo series. Previously reported by Hollywood trades, Marvel has confirmed Cox’s Daredevil is due to return in Echo. In a synopsis filed to the United States Copyright Office by Marvel Studios, Cox found himself included on a cast list.

“Marvel Studios presents Echo in which Maya Lopez (Alaqua Cox) struggles to reconnect with her Native American roots while balancing aspirations tied to a life of crime as successor to the brutal legacy of Wilson Fisk (Vincent D’Onofrio) aka Kingpin. In the first episode we are introduced to Maya Lopez and her struggles,” the synopsis reads.

Other than Alaqua Cox and D’Onofrio, the cast includes Chaske Spencer as Henry, Tantoo Cardinal as Chula, Graham Greene as Skully, Cody Lightning as Cousin Biscuits, Charlie Cox as Daredevil, Devery Jacobs as Bonnie, and Zahn McClarnon as William Lopez.

What is Marvel’s Echo series about?

According to Echo producer Stephen Broussard, the series will be one of Marvel’s most grounded entries yet.

“[Production on ‘Echo’] is going well. It’s very different. Like, talking about Werewolf by Night to this. It’s a very different tonal sort of thing. I don’t want to say too much because there’s not a whole lot out there in the world, but it feels very grounded, it feels very spiritual in ways that feel fresh for us,” he explained. “Alaqua as the lead is incredibly compelling. I’m sort of hard-pressed to think of something that it feels like outside in the broader realm of the MCU, let alone within what we’ve done here. So stay tuned on that really cool stuff.”

Echo is now set to hit Disney+ at some point in January while Daredevil has yet to get a release date.

What other characters do you think will end up appearing in the series?

