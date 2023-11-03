Marvel's Echo Trailer Includes a Blink and You'll Miss it Daredevil Cameo

Daredevil makes a "blink-and-you-miss-it" appearance in the first trailer for Marvel's Echo. The gritty, action-packed drama series follows Alaqua Coxl's Maya Lopez, aka Echo, following the events of Hawkeye. The Hawkeye finale saw Echo get revenge on Wilson Fisk \ Kingpin, played by the returning Vincent D'Onofrio, who was responsible for the death of her father. Kingpin was like another father figure for Echo, helping to groom her into the woman she is today. Echo is tied to Wilson Fisk and his rival, Daredevil, in the comics, and there have been rumors and reports that Daredevil will make an appearance in Echo as well. The release of the first Echo trailer seems to confirm those rumors.

At around the 1:27 mark of the Echo trailer, we can see someone leaping away from an attacker. The person diving has the same mask and costume as Daredevil, and the person he is trying to get away from could be Echo. A rumor from back in July 2022 stated Daredevil's Netflix cohort Jessica Jones would also play a role in his appearance. One of the reported plotlines in Echo deals with Daredevil, whose secret identity is attorney Matt Murdock, searching for a former ally, who happens to be Jessica Jones. Krysten Ritter portrayed the private investigator across two seasons of Jessica Jones on Netflix, along with The Defenders event miniseries, and Luke Cage. While Charlie Cox and Vincent D'Onofrio have already appeared in Spider-Man: No Way Home and Hawkeye, respectively, Echo could offer an avenue for Ritter to reprise her Jessica Jones role as well.

Echo director confirms showdown with Daredevil

Along with having the Daredevil sighting in Echo's first trailer, the show's director and executive producer Sydney Freeland teased a showdown between Echo and the Devil of Hell's Kitchen during ComicBook.com's presence at a trailer event for Echo.

"I dunno if I can say this, but I love the Netflix Daredevil, it's great," Freeland shared when asked if Echo will follow the Defenderverse. "And so we certainly took, obviously the Daredevil fight, it was a little bit of a nod to that series ... But then also we wanted very adamantly to show that these are people in our show. They bleed, they die, they get killed, and there are real-world consequences. And again, talking, it's not the fate of the universe at stake because I think once you go that broad, you can sort of lose sight a little bit. And so that kind of dictated the tone a little bit. So I guess to answer your question, it was a conversation, but it wasn't that reason."

All five episodes of Echo premiere January 10th on Disney+ and Hulu.