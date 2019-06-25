Marvel Studios’ Kevin Feige Addresses Donnie Yen And Millie Bobby Brown Rumors

Marvel Studios has been so quiet since the release of Avengers: Infinity War that their slate beyond Avengers: Endgame has remained completely unclear. As a result, rumors claiming to leaks and speculation misconstrued as fact has dominated social media and news rounds. Sometimes these bits of information turn out to be true, sometimes they are completely false, but in neither scenario has Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige said much about them, if anything. Two of those recent rumors include castings of Donnie Yen in Shang-Chi and Millie Bobby Brown in The Eternals, prompting ComicBook.com to bring these names to Feige himself during an interview at a press evennt for Spider-Man: Far From Home.

“Both good actors that would be fun to see in the MCU,” Feige said. “But nothing specific, or nothing to talk about.” Whether or not this is Feige playing coy about potential announcements coming at San Diego Comic Con or the D23 Expo later this summer is unclear. “We’re still, as I’ve said for the better part of a year or two, we’re waiting for Endgame and Far From Home to come out before we talk about what’s next, officially. We’re almost there.”

On the other hand, Feige does admit that Marvel Studios is eager to work with a star who is quickly rising the pinnacle of his career: Keanu Reeves. “We talk to him for almost every film we make,” Feige said. “We talk to Keanu Reeves about… I don’t know when, if, or ever he’ll join the MCU, but we very much want to figure out the right way to do it. He’s amazing.” In the case of Spider-Man: Far From Home, a similar scenario was brought to fruition with Jake Gyllenhaal who makes his debut as Mysterio.

“Hopefully it’ll be like Jake Gyllenhaal, where we’ve talked to him multiple times,” Spider-Man: Far From Home executive producer Eric Carroll said. As it turns out, Marvel had been eyeing Gyllenhaal for some time.

“Jake is somebody that we have wanted to work for many, many, many, many years,” Feige explained. “Everybody knows the story, that he almost took over for Toby [Maguire] in Spider-Man 2 when it looked briefly like Toby wasn’t going to do it. And finally, this was the role. This was the role that he was, thankfully for us, willing to do. And now of course, it’s perfect, and you can’t imagine any other role.”

Spider-Man: Far From Home hits theaters on July 2.