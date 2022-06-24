Marvel Celebrates Miracleman's 40th Anniversary With New Series From Neil Gaiman and Mark Buckingham

Legendary creators Neil Gaiman and Mark Buckingham are reuniting to continue their unfinished Miracleman story, just in time for the character's 40th anniversary of the modern era. Marvel laid the groundwork for Miracleman's return with a teaser in last year's Timeless #1, featuring the double "MM" symbol for Miracleman, as the author Anatoly Petrov mindlessly scribbled the symbol in his journal after witnessing the time-travel exploits of Kang the Conqueror in person. That return will take the form of the Miracleman By Gaiman & Buckingham: The Silver Age series including remastered editions of the first two published issues, complete with new artwork and bonus material.

Miracleman By Gaiman & Buckingham: The Silver Age is set to be released in October and follows the previously announced Miracleman By Gaiman & Buckingham Book 1: The Golden Age TPG, the new collection containing Gaiman and Buckingham's first Miracleman series.

"We're back! And after thirty years away it is both thrilling and terrifying," Buckingham said. "Neil and I have had these stories in our heads since 1989 so it is amazing to finally be on the verge of sharing them with our readers."

He continued: "I have pushed myself to my limit to craft something special for these issues. Cinematic in approach, clean and elegant, drawing on the best of my own style but also paying homage to the exceptional talents of all who came before us, whose unique visions have shaped this ground-breaking series over forty years, and the 1950's Marvelman foundations on which it was built."

Marvel announced a Miracleman hardcover omnibus in early January, collecting dozens of comics originally published between 1982 and 2014. The omnibus, set for a release in September, will include what the publisher describes as "a massive trove of covers, original artwork, and rare features."

A giant-sized Miracleman #0 helps celebrate the character's 40th anniversary and assembles some the industry's greatest writers and artists, including Gaiman and Buckingham. Joining the duo includes Jason Aaron, Mike Carey, Ty Templeton, Ryan Stegman, and more. Gaiman and Buckingham will also deliver a prelude to their new Silver Age chapter.

What do you think about the return of Miracleman? Let us know your thoughts in the comments! The cover and solicitation are below.

(Photo: Marvel Comics)

MIRACLEMAN BY GAIMAN & BUCKINGHAM: THE SILVER AGE #1

Written by NEIL GAIMAN

Art and Cover by MARK BUCKINGHAM

Young Miracleman — the lost member of the Miracleman Family — is back! His last memories were of a 1963 world of joy and innocence. Now, he's been thrust into the 21st century, where his best friends have become gods and monsters. Where can a hero from a simpler time call home in this brave new world?