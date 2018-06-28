Kevin Feige Says That the MCU Will Eventually Have “More Than Half” Female Heroes

Leading up to the debut of Ant-Man and the Wasp next month, Marvel Studios has received plenty of criticism for its lack of movies led by women. Despite the fact that characters like Black Widow and Scarlet Witch have been around for some time, not a single film from the studio has featured a female character in the title. Ant-Man and the Wasp and next year’s Captain Marvel are looking to change that trend.

Going forward, it seems as though it won’t just be a couple of films looking to put women at the forefront. According to Kevin Feige, the head of Marvel Studios, the entire connected universe will likely be comprised of more female characters than male characters in the future.

Videos by ComicBook.com

While doing press for Ant-Man and the Wasp, Feige spoke to Screen Rant, who asked him about the role of women in the MCU going forward.

“But, as the plan goes forward I think frankly we’ll be,” Feige began, “you know, eventually I think we’re going to reach a time where it’s not just … listen, it would be amazing to see all of our female characters the way we have seen … most, never all male, but primarily male. I think we’re getting to the point soon where we have so many great female characters that those are just our heroes as opposed to when are they all female, all male. It’s just the Marvel heroes, more than half of which will be women.”

Many of the women in the MCU have been championing the cause of female-led superhero movies for some time now. Scarlett Johansson continues the push for a Black Widow solo movie (which finally seems to be gaining steam), and Thor: Ragnarok star Tessa Thompson has actively campaigned for a team-up film featuring entirely women. The latter idea may not have been possible a few years ago, but now with the likes of Valkyrie, Okoye, Black Widow, Scarlet Witch, Wasp, and many others, it doesn’t seem out of the realm of possibility.

Last year, Warner Bros. and DC proved that a woman could lead the charge and dominate the box office, with the Patty Jenkins-directed Wonder Woman smashing records and annihilating the competition. Marvel Studios will try to replicate that success in 2019 with the release of Captain Marvel, which stars Oscar-winning actress Brie Larson in the titular role.

Which MCU women do you want to see leading the charge going forward? Let us know by dropping a comment below!