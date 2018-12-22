Watch Marvel’s Namor Get Upset Aquaman Is Getting a Movie First in Jimmy Kimmel Skit

With Aquaman finally premiering in theaters today, DC Comics fans are in for a journey to the seven kingdoms under the sea, being introduced to a whole new world. Unfortunately, Marvel has their own Atlantean prince they’re ignoring — and Namor is not happy about it.

Comedian Billy Eichner reprised his role as Marvel hero Namor in an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live, denouncing DC’s own Arthur Curry.

“Enough with Aquaman, my goodness. Give me a freaking break.”

“Well, I have another bone to pick with Marvel, Jimmy,” Eichner said to Kimmel. “I want to know why Prince Namor AKA the Sub-Mariner — how come he doesn’t get his own movie? What the hell does Aquaman have that *this* doesn’t?”

The host proceeded to make fun of Namor’s appearance, including his skimpy bathing suit.

“This is not a Speedo, Jimmy. These are my panties from Atlanties, OK? It’s a very European look.”

When asked if Namor has a weapon that’s as cool as Aquaman’s trident, Eichner whipped out the Horn of Proteus — which is definitely not as cool as the trident. Regardless, the comedian proceeds to summon a person in a dolphin costume that he calls Gavin.

Still not getting the respect he craves, “Namor” and Gavin leave the set while making fun of Jimmy Kimmel’s lack of Emmy Awards and praising rival talk show hosts John Oliver and James Corden.

The skit is worth watching if only to see Eichner point out Namor’s winged ankles, and Kimmel’s nonchalant response.

This is Eichner’s second time as Namor on Jimmy Kimmel Live, previously appearing as the Atlantean superhero to hype up the release of Avengers: Infinity War. In that skit, he complained about not being included in the latest Marvel Studios crossover event.

“Let me tell you something: even Hawkeye’s in the movie in the friggin’ movie Jimmy. He shoots arrows,” said Eichner. “Do you know else shoots arrows, Jimmy? My nephew Jared at summer camp.”

Despite Hawkeye not actually being in the film, the point still stands. And Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige would like to get his hands on Namor, but the character’s movie rights are somewhat complicated due to Universal Pictures holding the rights.

” I think there’s a way to probably figure it out but it does have — it’s not as a clean or clear as the majority of the other characters,” Feige said to IGN.

“There are some with a couple of other players involved that would have to be negotiated with,” Feige also said to EW. “Then, of course, Spider-Man is still with Sony, independent of our agreement to do the films together. But most of them are home now. If that Fox thing happens, yeah, that’ll be the majority.”

Hopefully they figure it out and give Eichner a spot in the Marvel Cinematic Universe very soon.

Aquaman is now playing in theaters everywhere.