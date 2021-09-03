Marvel Finally Landed on 2021 Movie and Disney+ Schedule

Black Widow has a new, later release date we can actually count on and the 2021 release dates seem to have shifted at Marvel Studios for the last time. This is the third time in a year I’ve had to make a video and article like this, laying out the release dates for titles in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and this one. For real, this time. Woooo! The schedule has shifted and one movie is hitting Disney+ while simultaneously releasing in theaters, so it seems like we might never go through another MCU content drought like 2020 again! Let’s take a look at the 2021 MCU schedule...

Right now, we have new episodes of The Falcon and The Winter Soldier dropping every Friday on Disney+. This show runs up through April 23 and then we have a bit of a break until Loki! Loki premieres its first episode on Disney+ on June 11 -- we don’t know for sure how many episodes this will have just yet, but it will run straight into the first MCU movie in more than 2 years.

Black Widow drops in theaters and on Disney+ on July 9. You’ll have the option to get the theatrical experience for what could be ScarJo’s final Marvel film or pay the Premier Access fee to watch it home, and you can double feature it with Episode 5 of Loki which will also release that day -- unless Disney changes something up to spread out their content drops.

What If…? will be the next big summer show from Marvel, an animated series which brings a lot of the cast back to an alternate world in the MCU where things are drastically different from the universe we see in live-actiom.

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings will release on Disney+ on September 3. The first trailer for the Simu Liu lead kung-fu thrill ride we’re all waiting for should be arriving sooner than later as the movie is less than 6 months away.

In the fall and winter, we will get the Ms. Marvel series which puts Iman Vellani in the MCU as Kamala Khan, a fan-favorite Young Avenger hero who will go on to appear in Captain Marvel 2 and then the Hawkeye series gives Jeremy Renner a show as Clint Barton with Hailee Steinfeld all but ready to take on the Hawkeye mantle as Kate Bishop. These shows do not have premiere dates yet.

On November 5, Eternals brings in a star-studded and diverse ensemble cast for a movie which is going to change the way we view the history of the MCU, it’s a movie about immortals who have been living for centuries in the movie world and on December 17 we get Spider-Man: No Way Home which is a joint venture between Marvel Studios and Sony Pictures, picking up where Spider-Man: Far From Home left off and bringing Peter Parker’s fully unleashed identity to the MCU.

Venom: Let There Be Carnage also drops this year, two weeks after Shang-Chi on September 17, but all signs point to this one being independent of MCU influences as it is developed and delivered by Sony Pictures -- and we’re not sure how or if Tom Hardy’s Eddie Brock is going to be a part of the Avengers world on the big screen or operate in his own separate canon.

Which movie are you most looking forward to from the MCU? Drop your thoughts in the comment section ro send them my way on Instagram and subscribe to the Phase Zero podcast on any major podcast platform if you like talking about the MCU!