Marvel Reveals the Hulk’s Deadliest Evil Form Ever

Marvel revealed more details regarding its new evil version of the Hulk, dubbing it “the deadliest Hulk in Marvel history.” A special teaser variant cover for Hulk #6 by series artist Ryan Ottley gives a new glimpse at the figure only known as Titan. With a name like that, it only stands to reason that this Hulk transformation will be its largest, since the word “Titan” is typically reserved for giant monsters like Godzilla and King Kong. Donny Cates and Ryan Ottley launched a new volume of Hulk near the end of 2021, with Bruce Banner turning his gamma-powered alter ego into the Starship Hulk.

“The heroes of the Marvel Universe may think Hulk is the problem, but he’s not — THIS is the problem,” Editor Wil Moss teased. “And after Hulk #6, there’s no stopping it…” The variant cover features Bruce Banner, Hulk, and Titan with the phrase, “From Man… To Monster… To Titan.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

Titan certainly doesn’t look like any of Hulk’s previous forms. Immortal Hulk by Al Ewing and Joe Bennett introduced many different iterations of the Jade Giant, but nothing like this. Titan’s skin is void of any bright colors, and red energy is beaming out of its eyes and oversized mouth. Titan is also missing its nose, with a gap opening where it should be. Marvel cleverly keeps Titan’s actual size a secret by focusing on a close-up of its face.

Bruce Banner went through something traumatizing in El Paso, TX, sometime between the end of Immortal Hulk and the beginning of Cates and Ottley’s Hulk. This event remains a mystery, but it is fueling this first story arc in “Smashtronaut.”

“Something happened in El Paso. In between the ending of Al’s run and the beginning of mine, something happened that has obviously had a profound impact on Bruce,” Cates told ComicBook.com last year. “It’s something that he cannot shake off. And for a lack of better term, he’s just running away from this sin as opposed to embracing it, and working on it, and working on himself. And so, there’s a lot of psychology in this of him, repressed anger. He literally put his rage, he’s buried it deep down into his belly. The belly of the ship is Hulk’s rage, and he’s just trapping it down there.”

Ryan Ottley’s main cover for Hulk #6 features Titan’s massive claw stretching out of Hulk’s back, as if it’s trying to escape captivity. That same red energy is crackling in the air around the claw as well. Hulk #6 goes on sale April 20th, with retailer orders needing to be placed by March 21st.

HULK #6

Written by DONNY CATES

Art by RYAN OTTLEY

Main Cover by RYAN OTTLEY – 75960620003000611

Teaser Variant Cover by RYAN OTTLEY – 75960620003000661

On Sale 4/20

“SMASHTRONAUT” Part 6 of 6!

The first arc of Donny Cates and Ryan Ottley’s mind-blowing Hulk saga reaches its epic climax as Bruce Banner’s control over Starship Hulk slips…and something much worse takes the wheel…