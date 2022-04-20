Marvel Reveals New Spider-Man Costume, Norman Osborn’s Return

A new Spider-Man era begins next week with Marvel Comics’ release of , and Norman Osborn isn’t going to be left out. Marvel today revealed that Amazing Spider-Man #7 and #8 would see the original Green Goblin return, but this time Oscorp is supporting Spidey. That includes supplying him with a new suit and some accessories that seem taken out of the Goblin’s supply closet, including a glider and glowing bombs. That’s certainly an interesting look for someone who has battled the Green Goblin on countless occasions. You can take a look at the new design sheet by Patrick Gleason below and the covers for Amazing Spider-Man #7 and #8.

The new Amazing Spider-Man series sees Peter Parker returning to action after being sidelined during the Amazing Spider-Man Beyond era. Per Marvel’s synopsis for the new Amazing Spider-Man series, “Peter’s on the outs with the FF. He’s on the outs with the Avengers. He’s even on the outs with Aunt May! After a terrible and mysterious incident, no one wants to see Spider-Man – except for Doctor Octopus. Ock’s on Spider-Man’s tail and the Master Planner has something truly terrible planned for when he gets his tentacles on Spidey. All that, and Tombstone makes a move that will remind readers why he’s one of Spider-Man’s most terrifying villains….”

“Spider-Man doesn’t turn sixty every year,” Spider-Man editor Nick Lowe said when announcing the new series, “and we are going BIG with this run cramming it with the biggest WTF moments Spidey has ever had. Zeb and JRJR will go down in history as one of the best creative teams ever!”

“I’ve waited my entire career to work with John Romita Jr.,” Wells says. “To team up with him on AMAZING SPIDER-MAN for the character’s 60th anniversary is so exciting words can’t describe it. We’re gonna have a blast!”

What do you think of Spider-Man’s new costume designed by Norman Osborn? Let us know in the comments. Amazing Spider-Man #1 goes on sale on April 27th. Amazing Spider-Man #7 and #8 go on sale in July. Covers and solicitation information follows.

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #7

Written by ZEB WELLS

Art and Cover by JOHN ROMITA JR.

Design Variant Cover by PATRICK GLEASON

On Sale 7/6