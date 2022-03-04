What did Spider-Man do?! That’s the question in the trailer for The Amazing Spider-Man #1, swinging onto stands in April from Marvel Comics. In the trailer teasing a breakup between Peter Parker and Mary Jane, Spider-Man’s world is crashing down around him. It gets worse: putting the wall-crawler through the wringer are supervillains Doctor Octopus, Tombstone, Mr. Negative, and the gamma-powered Digger. In celebration of Spider-Man’s 60th anniversary, the creative team of writer Zeb Wells and artist John Romita Jr. launches the new era of Spider-Man and a new volume of The Amazing Spider-Man on April 6.

“Spider-Man doesn’t turn sixty every year, and we are going BIG with this run cramming it with the biggest WTF moments Spidey has ever had,” editor Nick Lowe said in a statement announcing April’s The Amazing Spider-Man #1. “Zeb and JRJR will go down in history as one of the best creative teams ever!”

Wells, who put Spider-Clone Ben Reilly back in the red and blue suit for the current “Beyond” era of Spider-Man, partners with Romita Jr. for his big return to The Amazing Spider-Man.

“I’ve waited my entire career to work with John Romita Jr.,” Wells said. “To team up with him on Amazing Spider-Man for the character’s 60th anniversary is so exciting words can’t describe it. We’re gonna have a blast!”

Added Romita Jr. of his return to Marvel Comics, “To take being lucky to another level: Marvel has allowed me to get back to work on this amazing character, and work with another brilliant writer, Zeb Wells! …The editorial team beginning with Nick Lowe, adding in Lindsay Cohick, and Kaeden McGahey, make the work process smoother. Judging by the scope of Zeb’s stories, I can use all the help I can get! One commonality here, is how lucky I am to be back working on my ‘other’ brother, Spider-Man, and to be back with my professional ‘family,’ Marvel. Thanks folks, I’ll work hard to make you proud!”

In The Amazing Spider-Man (2022), “Peter’s on the outs with the FF. He’s on the outs with the Avengers. He’s on the outs with Aunt May! No one wants to see Spider-Man – except for Doctor Octopus,” reads the official synopsis from Marvel Comics. “Ock’s on Spider-Man’s tail and the Master Planner has something truly terrible planned for when he gets his tentacles on Spidey. All that, and what does Tombstone have planned? Just in time for Spider-Man’s 60th Anniversary, a new volume of Amazing Spider-Man begins, and 2022 is going to be the biggest year for Spider-Man EVER!”

The Amazing Spider-Man #1 is on sale April 6 from Marvel Comics.