‘Runaways’ Actor Kip Pardue Apologizes After Sexual Misconduct Accusation

Runaways actor Kip Pardue was accused by actress Sarah Scott of sexual misconduct on the production of a television show.

Scott and Pardue were filming for scenes an independent series pilot called Mogulettes when the incident began. The two were shooting a post-sex scene, when Scott was nearly naked underneath a sheet. Pardue then grabbed her hand and put it on his groin before the camera started rolling, according to her comments to the LA Times.

The scene was filmed on May 16 earlier this year, and Scott admitted she was shocked because it came in the wake of the #MeToo movement gaining momentum. But then Pardue called her into his dressing room and began to masturbate in front of her, Scott said.

“I literally froze. I said, ‘What are you doing?’

“‘This isn’t a #MeToo thing,’” Scott alleges was Pardue’s response. “‘I’m not your employer. It’s not like I can fire you.’”

The LA Times contacted Pardue about the allegations, and he apologized and admitted to the incident that took place on set, but did not confirm anything that Scott said happened in her dressing room.

“I clearly misread the situation during a sex scene on set and have apologized to Sarah,” Pardue’s statement said, provided by rep David Shane. “I never intended to offend her in any way and deeply regret my actions and have learned from my behavior.”

Scott reported the incident to the show’s producers as well as resources at the Screen Actor’s Guild and the Time’s Up Legal Defense Fund. She received advice from #MeToo supporter Amy Schumer, who was put in contact through a mutual friend.

But Scott said she didn’t receive a lot of support through SAG-AFTRA, and then she pursued help through Time’s Up. But even then, she found some roadblocks with a lawyer who volunteered to help the Time’s Up Legal Defense Fund, and then told Scott she would need to pay a $2500 retainer for her services.

Scott didn’t want to press charges but wanted to consider her legal options, so she returned to SAG-AFTRA. Months later and after calls for questioning, a hearing was announced to question Pardue’s behavior. But the hearing was postponed after both parties decided to enter mediation.

“In Hollywood terms, I am not a name, but I am a working actress,” Scott said. “This is how I make my money, and help support my family. I’ve been out in Los Angeles pounding the pavement as a proud union member for 15 years. I was sexually violated while at work, and even though I had the courage to tell anyone and everyone who’d listen, as time went on it seemed like I had very little control in truly preventing this from happening to anyone else.”