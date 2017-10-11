One ‘Runaways’ Star Reveals A Big Part Of Nico Was Changed

November is set to be a rather memorable month for comic book fans. Thor: Ragnarok and Justice League will hit theaters, and the small-screen will debut a new series as well. Hulu will release Marvel’s Runaways in late-November, and fans of the series are ready to see its teen heroes come to life.

However, according to Lyrica Okano, one change has been made to Nico Minoru already.

The actress spoke with Polygon earlier this month, and Okano opened up a bit about the show’s changes. Fans already knew a few details would be changed. For instance, Molly would have glowing yellow eyes instead of pink. When it came to Nico, the show had to go further and make a change due to safety issues than aesthetic ones.

Okano revealed Runaways will not require Nico to cut herself and draw blood to use her powers.

“That’s one thing that’s been tweaked,” Okano admitted. “Nico does not cut herself. I think for good reason for the show.”

If you are familiar with the comics, then you will know Nico’s impressive powers rely on blood to work. After the heroine learns her parents were dark sorcerers, Nico absorbs a staff her mother used into her body. The girl later learns she can summon the staff from within her if she bleeds, and then she can use the Staff of One to cast any spell a single time. The comics portray the cutting as a thing Nico hates to do, but Runaways doesn’t want to take the chance that Nico could promote self-harm in order to use her powers.

“There’s going to be a lot of young teenagers who are going to be watching the show and we don’t want to promote anything like self-harming because that’s very serious,” Okana said. “There is an element of drawing blood, though, I will say.”

There’s no word on whether Nico will have to do something else trying to summon the Staff for One, but fans will find that out when Runaways debuts next month.

Runaways premieres on Hulu on November 21.