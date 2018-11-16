Marvel’s Jeph Loeb Says ‘Runaways’ Season 2 Will Tackle Homelessness

Now that Marvel’s Runaways have run away, the show’s producers say that the coming second season on Hulu will deal with the issue of homelessness.

Speaking to ComicBook.com, Marvel Television’s Jeph Loeb says the Runaways are going to find that the reality of leaving from home doesn’t measure up to the fantasy.

“We pick up almost minutes later,” Loeb says. “The idea is, where do they go now? Every one of us at some point has that sort of romantic idea that running away is going to be this great thing, that we’re not going to have to listen to our parents, that we’re going to be able to sleep as late as we want, eat whatever we want, and then by day three, when you’re on the street and its cold and one of the things that [creators Stephanie Savage and Josh Schwartz have done really well is looking at the nature of what’s going on with homelessness and living on the street and what it’s like and how these kids have to combat that given the fact that only a day before they were living in Brentwood mansions and could phone for anything.”

Savage adds that each of the show’s heroes will handle their new situation in a different way.

“Every character handles it really differently,” Savage says, “and certainly someone like Molly has a little bit more of an advantage in the street with her powers and her ability to speak Spanish than someone like Chase, for example, who’s been in like a lacrosse-bro bubble for his whole life. So it’s fun to see how each of them who may be at home had more of a power advantage in their community, that changes when they’re in the street.”

There’s another set of young Marvel characters who know what homeless life is like, and that’s Cloak and Dagger. The Runaways and Cloak and Dagger have teamed up in the Marvel Comics universe several times. Loeb has hinted that something similar may be in store for Marvel’s television adaptations.

“What we like what Josh [Schwartz] and Steph [Savage] is that this [Runaways] is a show that can stay on its own,” Loeb said. “It can reference the rest of the world, but it’s true to teenagers — they’re not interested in what Tony Stark is doing this week or what Matt Murdock is doing this week but they might be interested in a couple of kids who live down in New Orleans and what’s going on there.”

Marvel’s Runaways returns to Hulu on December 21st.