Marvel Gives Sabretooth a New Costume

Wolverine is making his return to the Marvel Universe and, at the same time, his old archnemesis Sabretooth is getting a new costume with a new team in the pages of Weapon X.

Marvel’s August 2018 solicitations revealed that Sabretooth would be putting together a new Weapon X team in Weapon X #22. Five figures were shown in silhouette on the issue’s cover bursting out of the cover of Weapon X #1.

Now the first figure on the cover, drawn by Rahzzah, has been revealed by editor Chris Robinson, and it’s shown to be Sabretooth in a new costume that harkens back to a classic look. Take a look below:

Sabretooth’s new costume seems to be a new take on his classic costume from the 1990s that was made popular by his appearance in X-Men: The Animated Series. The biggest difference seems to be that the colors have been inverted.

The identities of the other four characters remain a mystery, though Rahzzah’s previous cover to Weapon X #20 teased that Domino and Lady Deathstrike would be sticking around as part of Sabretooth’s new Weapon X squad while Old Man Logan and Warpath made their exit. The cover also suggested that Omega Red would be joining the group, and the bottom left-hand silhouette certainly seems to have Omega Red’s signature hand tentacles.

Two of the other figures could easily be Lady Deathstrike or Domino. None of the silhouettes look like Old Man Logan or Warpath. Who the remaining fifth silhouette belongs to remains unclear.

Weapon X #22 goes on sale in August.

WEAPON X #22

GREG PAK & FRED VAN LENTE (W)

YILDIRAY CINAR (A)

Cover by RAHZZAH

A FRESH START FOR WEAPON X!

They were hunters who became the hunted… They were enemies forced to become allies… They were a ticking time bomb that had no choice but to fall apart… Out of the ashes of Team Weapon X, a new crew is borne! Sabretooth is putting together a team that is willing to do what other X-Men won’t, willing to wade into blood and filth to protect mutantkind! But who will make the cut? Don’t miss the debut of WEAPON X-FORCE!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99