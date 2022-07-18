Daredevil Trends As MCU Fans Predict SDCC Reveals

By Adam Barnhardt

For the first time in two years, San Diego Comic-Con is returning with a full slate of programming, including two highly-anticipated panels from Marvel Studios. On Friday, Brad Winderbaum and the Marvel Studios Animation team will tease upcoming projects while Kevin Feige will surely shock Hall H on Saturday night with an expansive set of reveals. Days ahead of the convention's official kick-off, MCU fans can't help but discuss potential announcements, which has led to Daredevil becoming a trending topic once again.

A Daredevil continuation has been reported for a few months now, but Marvel Studios has yet to confirm it. Because of that, fans are hoping the series will finally get the official green light during Comic-Con festivities this week. Not just that, but long-time fans of the series are speculating as to what characters and actors may return.

Keep scrolling to see what fans are saying!

The new Daredevil series has yet to set a release date or production timeframe. The 2015 series is now streaming on Disney+.

What characters do you want to see appear in the upcoming Daredevil show? Let us know your thoughts either in the comments section or by hitting our writer @AdamBarnhardt up on Twitter to chat all things MCU!

