Daredevil Trends As MCU Fans Predict SDCC Reveals

For the first time in two years, San Diego Comic-Con is returning with a full slate of programming, including two highly-anticipated panels from Marvel Studios. On Friday, Brad Winderbaum and the Marvel Studios Animation team will tease upcoming projects while Kevin Feige will surely shock Hall H on Saturday night with an expansive set of reveals. Days ahead of the convention's official kick-off, MCU fans can't help but discuss potential announcements, which has led to Daredevil becoming a trending topic once again.

A Daredevil continuation has been reported for a few months now, but Marvel Studios has yet to confirm it. Because of that, fans are hoping the series will finally get the official green light during Comic-Con festivities this week. Not just that, but long-time fans of the series are speculating as to what characters and actors may return.

