Daredevil Trends As MCU Fans Predict SDCC Reveals
For the first time in two years, San Diego Comic-Con is returning with a full slate of programming, including two highly-anticipated panels from Marvel Studios. On Friday, Brad Winderbaum and the Marvel Studios Animation team will tease upcoming projects while Kevin Feige will surely shock Hall H on Saturday night with an expansive set of reveals. Days ahead of the convention's official kick-off, MCU fans can't help but discuss potential announcements, which has led to Daredevil becoming a trending topic once again.
A Daredevil continuation has been reported for a few months now, but Marvel Studios has yet to confirm it. Because of that, fans are hoping the series will finally get the official green light during Comic-Con festivities this week. Not just that, but long-time fans of the series are speculating as to what characters and actors may return.
Slowly But Surely
We’re really getting best trio back. Daredevil is slowly returning to us🥹🙌🏽 #Daredevil pic.twitter.com/WzhMn9a5tR— 𝙶𝚒𝚜𝚎𝚕𝚕𝚎✨✖️✖️🖤//THOR❤️+⚡️ ERA (@giselleb1234) July 18, 2022
Need the Extra Episodes
Me if Disney plus doesn’t give Daredevil 8 to 10 episodes: #Daredevil pic.twitter.com/fOULP56Fir— 𝙶𝚒𝚜𝚎𝚕𝚕𝚎✨✖️✖️🖤//THOR❤️+⚡️ ERA (@giselleb1234) July 18, 2022
Foggy and Karen
#Daredevil The Man Without Fear ..... tal vez solo tal vez pic.twitter.com/ZEsIcXNAcj— Rincón Destructor (@RinconDistroyer) July 18, 2022
Daredevil vs. Quake
I honestly want these two to fight alongside each other. #CharlieCox #CharlieCoxIsDaredevil #MattMurdock #Daredevil #Quake #DaisyJohnson @chloebennet @Marvel @MarvelStudios @AgentsofSHIELD @disneyplus @Daredevil pic.twitter.com/KYxMRx4VAu— OthmanLayachi2 (@OLayachi2) July 18, 2022
Disappointment
#DisneyPlus can't match the quality #Netflix gave for #Daredevil.
Be ready to get disappointed.— glassofdew (@moeedqurishi) July 18, 2022
Elektra Recast?
New rumors surrounding #SDCC reports that Kevin Feige will announce #Daredevil: Man Without Fear with Charlie Coz as Daredevil staring alongside Eliza Gonzalez as Elektra. pic.twitter.com/BvkgwdPSHQ— Nerd Talks! (@Nerd_Talks_Show) July 14, 2022
Not a Drill!
This is not a drill: #SDCC is THIS WEEK 😱🤯
Team #SavedDaredevil will be there all four days, sharing swag, giveaways and ALL the #Daredevil fangirl vibes ✨😈✨. Follow us now so you know where to find the free stuff 😎 and we can't wait to see you soon!#SavedDaredevilSDCC pic.twitter.com/LhSVmf7nBU— #WeSavedDaredevil 🔜 #SDCC (@SavedDaredevil) July 18, 2022
The new Daredevil series has yet to set a release date or production timeframe. The 2015 series is now streaming on Disney+.
The new Daredevil series has yet to set a release date or production timeframe. The 2015 series is now streaming on Disney+.