Marvel Fans are Speculating About Kang's Role In MCU Secret Wars

By Aaron Perine

Marvel fans are speculating about what role Kang is going to play in all these incursions coming to the MCU. Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is out in theaters now, and it dumps a lot of information on the viewers. One of the concepts that appears midway through the movie is the idea of incursions. Basically, staying in another reality too long can have negative affects on that world. One of the possibilities is that alternate universes could be dragged into a war for their survival. That's a concept that got teased multiple times in Loki and especially by He Who Remains. A Kang variant that warned Tom Hiddleston's trickster god and Sylvie that this kind of brawl could unfurl if they eliminated him. Check out what the fans are theorizing right here.

Comicbook.com spoke to Loki's writer about the choices around Kang. "The TVA shifted to like, 'O.K., these guys are actually guarding against a multiverse.' And so that's when He Who Remains is just kind of an old creepy guy in the comics," Waldron explained. "And I pushed and Marvel was very receptive to it, the idea, this should be a variant of Kang. Because I knew Kang was coming down the pipe as a villain in the MCU and it just felt too delicious to not have him intertwined in our time travel story somehow. And so then it was just been coming upon us to justify his role in this place, but Marvel was very supportive of all that."  

Where do you think Kang fits in? Let us know down in the comments!

