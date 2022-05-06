Marvel Fans are Speculating About Kang's Role In MCU Secret Wars
Marvel fans are speculating about what role Kang is going to play in all these incursions coming to the MCU. Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is out in theaters now, and it dumps a lot of information on the viewers. One of the concepts that appears midway through the movie is the idea of incursions. Basically, staying in another reality too long can have negative affects on that world. One of the possibilities is that alternate universes could be dragged into a war for their survival. That's a concept that got teased multiple times in Loki and especially by He Who Remains. A Kang variant that warned Tom Hiddleston's trickster god and Sylvie that this kind of brawl could unfurl if they eliminated him. Check out what the fans are theorizing right here.
Comicbook.com spoke to Loki's writer about the choices around Kang. "The TVA shifted to like, 'O.K., these guys are actually guarding against a multiverse.' And so that's when He Who Remains is just kind of an old creepy guy in the comics," Waldron explained. "And I pushed and Marvel was very receptive to it, the idea, this should be a variant of Kang. Because I knew Kang was coming down the pipe as a villain in the MCU and it just felt too delicious to not have him intertwined in our time travel story somehow. And so then it was just been coming upon us to justify his role in this place, but Marvel was very supportive of all that."
Seeing people on here saying MCU Phase 4 feels directionless?— Hunter Radesi (@hradesi14) May 13, 2022
After Multiverse of Madness, No Way Home, and Loki, it feels sort of obvious. That’s your roadmap.
Secret Wars is your Endgame.
Kang is your Thanos.
We’ve begun The Multiverse Saga.
Where do you think Kang fits in? Let us know down in the comments!
A wonderful reference point
Will always recommend a big Hickman Marvel read…Secret Warriors, SHIELD, Fantastic Four, and Avengers leading up to Secret Wars. Huge read but so worth it IMO. https://t.co/lEDXba3bLj pic.twitter.com/XhGowsrs6L— dano_cosmic✨ (@dano_cosmic) May 14, 2022
Stay strong
Gotta stay alive long enough to see Secret Wars adapted in live action on the big screen pic.twitter.com/kGY4eiQWLY— i’m him (@_312DARIUS) May 7, 2022
Going to be massive
Marvel Studios’ Secret Wars will be the biggest film of all-time. pic.twitter.com/WeaGcK2tsS— Matt Ramos (@therealsupes) May 10, 2022
A lot of tussling about the timing
PLEASE PLEASE SHUT UP ABOUT SECRET WARS ALREADY I BEG!!!
the fantastic four won’t be introduced until like 2024 and you think Secret Wars This Massive event will come out in 2025??? 💀💀 pic.twitter.com/UsqdD8cYk9— Craig (@CS11__) May 14, 2022
Didn't make it there either
#MoonKnight almost dropped a major Kang the Conqueror name but it was ultimately cut.
“There was a line where, I think Steven, is sort of rattling off some Egyptian history that he has locked away in his brain, and he did mention Rama-Tut.”https://t.co/qRSKe0Gu0K pic.twitter.com/5tgDFLHBiO— Phase Zero – MCU (@PhaseZeroCB) May 12, 2022
Patience is key
Thanos has his first 1 second appearance after 6 movies
Thanos finally showed up after 19 movies.
Marvel fans after 2 movies in the Multiverse: DR STRANGE 2 SUCKED!!! WHERE WAS KANG?!?!?! pic.twitter.com/L83M5VLQIj— ΩStuntman MikeΩ (@Stuntman_MIK3) May 13, 2022
Wild ride ahead
Thing is, even tho the multiverse is a backdrop for Reed and Victors character studies it’s a certainty that Kevin and co will use secret wars as a vehicle and turn it exactly into what everyone is falsely getting hyped for https://t.co/h79UWHSZWW— JT• (@JayTaylor009) May 14, 2022
Key roles
-These characters will be the “lead characters” since their solo projects have been building up this arc revolving around the multiverse and Kang. pic.twitter.com/MokZBSV23g— Damerdorian 💛❤️💙 (@damerdorian) May 14, 2022